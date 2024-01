ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 70 from U.S. 40 to Ohio 93 is closed until further notice for pothole repairs. Delays can be expected in the area. Permanent repairs are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Interstate 70 passing lane is closed for pothole repairs in Zanesville