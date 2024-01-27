Eastbourne launches night safety marshal scheme

A new team aiming to keep people safe while on a night out has launched in Sussex.

Sussex Police said the team of night safety marshals, run by a Brighton-based firm, began patrolling Eastbourne town centre last night.

The team received advanced "vulnerability training" to respond quickly to "emerging issues" to support police and charities.

It follows similar successful schemes in Brighton and Crawley.

Insp Sarah Taylor, from Eastbourne's Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Everybody has the right to enjoy a night out and Eastbourne is, and will continue to be, a safe place to do this.

"The Night Safety Marshals are a very welcome addition to our town centre and will further support our work to protect vulnerable people and catch offenders."

Funding for the scheme was secured by the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner , Katy Bourne, via the Safer Streets Fund which deals with neighbourhood crime, anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls.

