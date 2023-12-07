Eastchester man gets $105K settlement after shoving incident with cop

The town of Eastchester will pay $105,000 to resolve a lawsuit brought by a resident who had been shoved to the floor by a police detective in January.

The settlement agreement, obtained through a public records request, is expected to fully resolve Richard Crawford's lawsuit against the town and Det. Paul Santomauro, who pushed him to the floor after Crawford asked, sarcastically, "You're a cop?"

Crawford's lawsuit says he sustained "significant bodily injuries" due to the incident, causing severe pain and emotional distress. On Tuesday, the town board approved its settlement with him. Part of the settlement includes an acknowledgement that the town is not admitting any wrongdoing in connection with the incident, and a provision deeming the settlement confidential.

Town Attorney Louis Reda said at Tuesday's board meeting that Crawford "feigned injury" following Santomauro's physical confrontation, alleging there was "nothing substantial as far as injuries go." Reda described the encounter as one where Santomauro merely "bumped him with his shoulder."

"However, he sued the town, as it always seems to be," Reda commented. Crawford's lawyer declined to comment on Reda's remarks.

Det. Paul Santomauro arrives on scene at an incident in Eastchester on Jan. 4, 2023.

Reda's account contradicts what's captured in body-camera footage of the incident, which shows Santomauro physically pushing Crawford, in his 60s, to the floor with his hands. The footage was previously obtained and published by The Journal News/lohud.

After Crawford makes the sarcastic comment to Santomauro, who is standing in the entryway of his apartment, Santomauro charges towards Crawford, bellowing, "Yeah, I'm a f***ing cop!"

The supervisor on scene, standing behind Santomauro, shouts, "Paul!" repeatedly, seemingly to attempt to stop the acrimonious exchange with Crawford.

While still on the ground, Crawford says, "Call 911, right away."

Santomauro retired from the force in August.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News and the USA Today Network New York. You can send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Eastchester NY police to pay out over shoving incident resolution