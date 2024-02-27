EastEnders airs huge Stacey twist in early release episode

EastEnders spoilers follow from Thursday's episode (February 29), which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. This article contains storyline details that some viewers may prefer to avoid, as this episode hasn't yet aired on TV.

EastEnders' Stacey Slater found herself on the receiving end of Nish's revenge plan in the show's latest episode.

Nish has spotted an opportunity to get his hands on Kat Mitchell's fortune in recent episodes, acutely aware that she is in the process of pursuing her divorce from Phil.

Luckily, Kat managed to cotton on to Nish's plan at the eleventh hour and has decided to play him at his own game.

Kat continued to trick Nish in the latest visit to Walford, which is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, despite warnings from Suki that he wasn't to be messed with.

Suki tried to reason with Kat that Nish was dangerous and she should steer clear, but Kat ignored her warnings and went ahead with her plan anyway.

She invited dodgy divorce lawyer Roger Peel over to the cab office, where she attempted to seduce him in view of the CCTV camera.

Kat and Suki used the footage to blackmail Roger, who was married, for dirt on Nish – unaware that Priya was listening to everything outside the door.

Priya wasted no time in reporting this back to Nish, who then decided to invite Kat back round to his on the guise of having a romantic night in.

Things took a sinister turn when Kat received a call from a worried Suki informing her that Nish knew everything and to get out of there as soon as possible.

With the game up, Kat did her best to leave as quickly as she could but Nish had locked all the doors and refused to let her leave.

Kat eventually managed to fend off an attack from Nish and ran outside, where she was joined by Eve, Suki and Stacey.

All three women join forces to humiliate Nish, refusing to be intimidated by him anymore.

Nish retreated back inside and retaliated by giving DC Whisson a call regarding the events of Christmas – saying it wasn't Keanu who attacked him, it was Stacey. What will this mean for her?

