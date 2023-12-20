EastEnders airs return in latest iPlayer episode

Note: This story discusses topics including sexual assault.



EastEnders spoilers follow from Wednesday's BBC iPlayer episode (December 20). As these scenes don't air on BBC One until Thursday, some readers may prefer to avoid these storyline details.

EastEnders aired a surprise return for Eve Unwin in today's episode, just after Nish Panesar was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Eve was forced out of Walford in a shocking twist back in November, after Nish discovered her affair with his wife Suki.

Nish instructed his son Ravi to kill Eve, but Ravi wasn't able to go through with the crime and instead insisted she left the Square – and Suki – behind forever.

Everything changed in Wednesday's visit to Walford, which is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer, when Suki attempted to get answers about Eve's absence once and for all.

Suki had her worst fears confirmed earlier in the week when she realised that Nish was responsible for Eve's disappearance, and was attempting to drug him so she could find out the truth.

Unfortunately, Nish rumbled Suki's plan in advance, leading to a terrifying showdown between the pair.

During this, Suki defiantly revealed all about her affair with Eve, and demanded to know if she was alive.

Nish lied and claimed that Eve took £10,000 to leave, prompting Suki to reveal a major truth about the past in retaliation.

Viewers know that Nish served a prison sentence for killing a man he believed Suki was having an affair with. However, Suki explained that it was actually his wife that she shared the connection with – and Nish had killed the wrong person.

Nish later attempted to force himself on Suki, before the police arrived to arrest him for Eve's murder, having found blood in the back of Ravi's car. Ravi was also arrested.

Vinny then blamed a broken Suki for everything, leaving her at rock bottom.

Devastated, Suki left a heartbroken final message to Eve, before turning to a bottle of pills.



She was left stunned when Eve walked through the door – alive and well...

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer.

