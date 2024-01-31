EastEnders airs shock character return in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow from Wednesday's episode, which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. This article contains storyline details that some viewers may prefer to avoid, as this episode hasn't yet aired on TV.



EastEnders aired a shock return for Lucas Johnson in the show's latest episode.

Don Gilet reprised his role as Denise's sinister ex Lucas, who is currently serving another prison sentence after taking the rap for daughter Chelsea's drug crimes.

Lucas's return was the latest twist in Denise's ongoing story, as she continued to lose her grip on reality.

BBC

Denise's noticeable change in behaviour has sparked concern with her loved ones in recent weeks.

Viewers know that she has been struggling to cope with the events of Christmas Day, and the added anxiety that her necklace has been buried with Keanu's body.

Denise woke up screaming from a disturbing hallucination at the start of Wednesday's episode, which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer, but Jack wasn't there as he had stayed the night with Stacey.

BBC

The distance between Jack and Denise continued to grow when he got home and lied that he'd been working on a missing person's case.

This only served to intensify Denise's paranoia further, and she became panicked that this could be connected to Keanu's death.

After stealing Jack's phone, a huge row broke out between them later at the salon, but Denise covered by insisting that her paranoia was due to Jack cheating on her before Christmas.

BBC

She later tried to seek comfort at the community church group but told Yolande that she wasn't getting as much comfort from it as before.

Denise then got some advice from Pastor Clayton, who urged her to unburden herself with someone who had been in her position before.

The closing moments saw Lucas greeting her in prison. He seemed surprised by her visit, and questioned what she was doing there.

Lucas was last seen in 2021, having initially returned to Walford alongside Chelsea, following his release from prison. His original stint ran from 2008 to 2010.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

