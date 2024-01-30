EastEnders confirms Stacey and Jack affair in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow from Tuesday's episode, which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. This article contains storyline details that some viewers may prefer to avoid, as this episode hasn't yet aired on TV.



EastEnders has confirmed a long-running affair story for Jack Branning and Stacey Slater.

Jack risked everything by having a one-night stand with Stacey before Christmas and has been fighting his feelings for her ever since.

Tuesday's episode (January 30), which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer, saw Jack give in to temptation once again.

Things remained tense between him and Denise on the day of baby Charli’s guardianship hearing, but Jack insisted that the children must come first.

A struggling Denise was later unsettled to hear from Nish that he'd had an altercation with Jack and Stacey the day before.

Stacey assured Denise that this was just over Suki, but Denise was so rattled by it that she ended up rushing off from the courtroom.

Back at home, Denise continued to spark concern with her daughter Chelsea, who urged her to seek help.

Chelsea didn't clock on to Denise's real fears about speaking to a professional and promised to sort it for her.

As Denise continued to struggle, Jack joined a party at the Slaters, where Stacey took him aside to ask about Denise.

It wasn't long before Jack and Stacey were kissing again, leaving Amy to comfort a traumatised Denise when she cried out in her sleep.

Jack was later seen in bed with Stacey, promising her that this wasn't a one-off this time.

Spoilers for next week also confirm this, as they continue to sneak around behind Denise's back.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

