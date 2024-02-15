EastEnders' Johnny Carter makes death discovery in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow from Thursday's episode, which is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. This article contains storyline details that some viewers may prefer to avoid until the episode has aired on TV.



EastEnders' Linda Carter confessed everything to her son Johnny the show's latest episode.

Johnny has become increasingly worried about Linda since returning to the Square last week, and is determined to get to the root of her problems.

Johnny currently believes that Dean's presence in the Square is the biggest source of Linda's struggles and has teamed up with Ben and Callum to get the villain out of the way.

BBC

Thursday's visit to Walford (February 15), which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer, saw Johnny pursue a civil case against Dean.

Johnny's plans were thwarted when Callum told him about Linda’s 'confession' before Christmas.

He also learned, upon making amends with Gina, that Linda's drinking ramped up around Christmas and not when Dean showed up.

BBC

Johnny and Gina pair decided to work together to get the recording back from Dean and wipe it, which involved Gina asking Dean for a drink.

Dean was initially sceptical over Gina's sudden change of heart, but agreed to go out with her anyway.

During the 'date', Gina helped Johnny swipe Dean's phone, allowing him to delete all the recordings from the device.

BBC

Dean eventually rumbled Gina and Johnny's plan in the cafe, leading to a huge argument between them.

When Linda saw the commotion, she forced herself to go in, even though she was palpably horrified about the idea of being near Keanu's body.

During an argument between Dean and Johnny, a glass got smashed, causing Linda to cut her hand while trying to clean up.

BBC

Linda reacted hysterically over seeing blood on the floor, leaving Johnny unsettled by her behaviour.

Back at The Vic, Johnny finally recognised that this wasn't just about Dean and refused to give up until Linda told him what was really going on.

Johnny insisted that he knew something happened at Christmas and questioned if it was about Mick's disappearance last year.

BBC

Unable to take anymore, Linda finally admitted the truth about what happened on that fateful night, telling Johnny that she killed Keanu...

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like