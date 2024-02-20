EastEnders' Nish Panesar plots against The Six in 30 spoiler pictures
Coming up on EastEnders, Nish Panesar plays his ace card when he talks to the police about the events of Christmas.
Elsewhere, Kat Slater and Phil Mitchell could be about to clash over their divorce, while Jade Masood questions her future in Walford.
Our 30-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.
Monday, February 26: Kat is worried about Raymond
But Phil shuts down her concerns.
Monday, February 26: Phil changes the subject
He tells Kat that his solicitor has started their divorce proceedings.
Monday, February 26: Kat reacts to the news
There seems to be no going back for their marriage.
Monday, February 26: Kat gets suspicious
She has heard that Phil is buying The Arches from Ben, but it's not listed on the solicitor's letter.
Monday, February 26: Kat shares her fears
She worries that Phil isn't playing fair when it comes to the divorce.
Monday, February 26: Nish spots an opportunity
He seizes the chance to get his own hands on the Mitchell fortune.
Monday, February 26: Nish offers to help Kat
But he has an ulterior motive.
Monday, February 26: Nish brings someone else on board
He introduces Kat to dodgy divorce lawyer Roger Peel.
Monday, February 26: Roger greets Kat
Will Kat be fooled?
Monday, February 26: Ian and Dean work together at the pie and mash shop
There's a tense moment.
Monday, February 26: Dean speaks to Fern
Jade thinks she can see a possible spark between the pair.
Monday, February 26: Jade gets an idea
She wants to play matchmaker between Dean and Fern.
Thursday, February 29: Kat has a new plan
She speaks to Nish and Priya.
Thursday, February 29: Kat walks off
She believes that she has the upper hand.
Thursday, February 29: Nish could stay one step ahead
He already knows about Kat's new plan.
Thursday, February 29: Nish and Priya are in cahoots
It's sure to be bad news for Kat.
Thursday, February 29: Dean goes on a date
He believes that things are looking up for him.
Thursday, February 29: Fern gets to know Dean
Jade's recent match-making efforts have made an impact.
Thursday, February 29: The date seems to go well
Fern and Dean get to know each other better.
Thursday, February 29: More trouble looms for Dean
Amy ends up interrupting the pair and warning Fern about Dean's past.
Thursday, February 29: Chelsea speaks to Amy
She shares some news that leaves Amy deflated.
Thursday, February 29: Denzel wants to cheer Amy up
He suggests a date night, but stands her up in favour of the gym.
Friday, March 1 (first episode): Nish has made a big decision
After rows with Kat and Stacey, he spoke to the police about the events of Christmas.
Friday, March 1 (first episode): The consequences start to play out
Priya seems to still be on Nish's side.
Friday, March 1 (first episode): Priya and Nish are getting closer
Where will this end?
Friday, March 1 (first episode): Denzel feels guilty
He knows that he messed up by prioritising the gym over his relationship with Amy.
Friday, March 1 (first episode): Denzel hopes to make amends
Will Amy be forgiving?
Friday, March 1 (first episode): Jade is preparing to leave
She has agreed to move to Pakistan with Shabnam.
Friday, March 1 (second episode): DC Whisson visits Nish
Nish has been talking to the detective about the events of Christmas.
Friday, March 1 (second episode): Nish receives an update
Has he managed to exact his revenge against Suki and the others?
