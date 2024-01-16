EastEnders' Nish Panesar plots against The Six in 65 spoiler pictures

Daniel Kilkelly
·6 min read
nish panesar, eastenders
EastEnders' Nish plots against The Six in 65 picsBBC
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Coming up on EastEnders, Nish Panesar taunts his estranged wife Suki by claiming that his memories of Christmas Day are returning.

Elsewhere, Dean Wicks announces his relationship with Gina Knight, while Kim Fox considers leaving Walford for three months.

Our 65-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.

Monday, January 22: Gina and Dean kiss

The pair have started dating in secret.

dean wicks, gina knight, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Dean puts pressure on Gina

He wants them to go public with their relationship.

gina knight, dean wicks, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Dean makes plans

Gina isn't ready to tell everyone about their relationship yet, but Dean intends to take the decision out of her hands.

dean wicks, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Linda works at the pub

It's another busy shift.

linda carter, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Linda struggles with temptation

She has been drinking heavily again recently.

linda carter, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Jay visits the pub

He chats to Gina.

gina knight, jay brown, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Gina and Jay talk

Will Gina tell Jay about Dean?

jay brown, gina knight, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Phil confides in George

He reveals that he wants to give Kat time to calm down before trying to win her back.

george knight, phil mitchell, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Kat stays with the other Slaters

But it's a chaotic living situation.

kat slater, eve unwin, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Eve and Suki talk

Suki is suspicious when Nish offers Kat a flat, promising that it can be rent-free for the time being.

eve unwin, suki kaur panesar, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Kat visits the pub

She chats to Linda.

linda carter, kat moon, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Phil offers to pay for Kat's drink

Nish steps in and warns Phil to back off.

george knight, kat moon, nish panesar, phil mitchell, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Phil is not impressed

Nish's intervention doesn't go down well.

kat moon, nish panesar, phil mitchell, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Phil tries to warn Nish off

He doesn't want Nish to cause trouble for Kat.

nish panesar, phil mitchell, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Cindy is disapproving

Bobby and Anna have spent the night together.

bobby beale, cindy beale, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Cindy isn't happy

She doesn't think Bobby is good enough for Anna.

cindy beale, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Anna and Bobby defend their relationship

Will Cindy have to back off?

anna knight, bobby beale, cindy beale, ian beale, eastenders
BBC

Monday, January 22: Howie receives some news

He's offered a three-month job on a cruise ship.

kim fox, howie danes, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Linda and Elaine are shocked

Dean has just publicly declared his love for Gina at the Queen Vic.

elaine peacock, linda carter, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Cindy arrives

She's equally concerned about the situation.

george knight, elaine peacock, cindy beale, linda carter, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Cindy, George and Elaine talk

They wonder what to do about Dean.

cindy beale, george knight, elaine peacock, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Cindy wants to go in all guns blazing

But George advises caution.

cindy beale, george knight, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Gina confronts Dean

She's annoyed with him for disrespecting her wishes and announcing their relationship.

dean wicks, gina knight, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Dean tries to charm Gina

He tries to win her over again.

dean wicks, gina knight, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Gina forgives Dean

They share a kiss.

dean wicks, gina knight, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Cindy visits Dean

She's ready to take action.

cindy beale, dean wicks, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Cindy makes Dean an offer

Will he be tempted by what she suggests?

dean wicks, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Stacey worries about Kat

Concerned that Kat may start dating Nish, she tells her the truth about Eve.

stacey slater, kat moon, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Kat defies warnings

She goes on a date with Nish.

kat moon, phil mitchell, nish panesar, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Kim isn't happy

She worries that Howie's head will be turned on the cruise.

howie danes, kim fox, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Howie makes assurances

But Kim may need more convincing.

kim fox, howie danes, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Howie has an idea

He invites Kim on a photoshoot for the company.

kim fox, howie danes, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Howie wants to prove there's nothing to worry about

But things go wrong.

howie danes, rory, kim fox, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Howie chats to his boss Rory

Kim is immediately jealous.

howie danes, rory, kim fox, eastenders
BBC

Tuesday, January 23: Kim gets more than she'd bargained for

Rory ends up offering her the job of social media manager on the cruise.

howie danes, kim fox, rory, eastenders
BBC

Wednesday, January 24: Nish sees a family friend

He makes a decision about his next move.

nish panesar, eastenders
BBC

Wednesday, January 24: Nish makes a call

What is he up to?

nish panesar, eastenders
BBC

Wednesday, January 24: Nish puts his plan into action

He tells Suki that it's time to discuss their divorce.

suki kaur panesar, stacey slater, kat moon, nish panesar, eve unwin, eastenders
BBC

Wednesday, January 24: Suki gets a nasty surprise

Nish invites the Giani (prayer leader) from their temple to their conversation as a mediator, knowing this will humiliate Suki.

suki kaur panesar, nish panesar, eastenders
BBC

Wednesday, January 24: Suki is irritated

The gloves are off between her and Nish.

suki kaur panesar, eastenders
BBC

Wednesday, January 24: Dean has a decision to make

Cindy has given him a deadline to consider her offer.

gina knight, dean wicks, eastenders
BBC

Wednesday, January 24: Dean makes his decision

He scuppers Cindy's plans by telling Gina about the secret offer.

dean wicks, gina knight, eastenders
BBC

Wednesday, January 24: Gina is shocked

The revelation only pushes her closer to Dean.

gina knight, eastenders
BBC

Wednesday, January 24: Gina returns to Dean's for a romantic evening

However, their time together takes a frightening turn as Gina sees Dean's true self.

gina knight, dean wicks, eastenders
BBC

Wednesday, January 24: Kim looks to the future

She's excited about the cruise job.

kim fox, eastenders
BBC

Wednesday, January 24: Kim starts to have second thoughts

She worries about how Denise will cope in her absence.

kim fox, denise fox, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Suki worries

Work on the cafe continues.

suki kaur panesar, builder, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Vinny chats to the builder

It's a tense time for Suki, as Keanu's body remains hidden underneath the cafe.

vinny panesar, builder, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Nish senses an atmosphere

Something doesn't seem right.

nish panesar, navin chowdhry, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Nish approaches Denise

He hopes for further information over what's being kept from him.

denise fox, nish panesar, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Linda spies from The Vic

She worries about what Denise might say.

linda carter, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Nish sees Linda watching

The mystery deepens.

nish panesar, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Nish visits Linda

He piles on the pressure.

nish panesar, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Linda struggles

Nish fires questions at her.

linda carter, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Nish corners Suki

He has spent the day gathering clues.

suki kaur panesar, nish panesar, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Nish says that his memory is returning

He threatens to report Suki to the police unless she hands over their businesses to him.

nish panesar, suki kaur panesar, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: The women gather for another crisis meeting

They compare notes on the day's events.

kathy beale, linda carter, stacey slater, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Linda and Stacey panic

It's not looking good for them.

linda carter, stacey slater, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Suki doesn't know what to do

She's reluctant to sign over her businesses.

suki kaur panesar, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Denise puts her foot down

She and the others insist that Suki will have to do it.

suki kaur panesar, denise fox, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: There's drama at the salon

Ben, Lexi and Jay get a shock.

ben mitchell, lexi mitchell, jay brown, denise fox, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Denise is behaving strangely

Recent events take their toll.

ben mitchell, lexi mitchell, kim fox, denise fox, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Kim starts to reconsider her three-month job as she's worried about Denise

In the end, Denise persuades her to leave as planned.

denise fox, kim fox, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Dean gets a visitor

Jade comes to stay.

dean wicks, jade, eastenders
BBC

Thursday, January 25: Dean is surprised that Jade wants to stay

Jade admits that she's fed up with Shabnam's fussing.

dean wicks, eastenders
BBC

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories