EastEnders' Nish Panesar plots against The Six in 65 spoiler pictures

Coming up on EastEnders, Nish Panesar taunts his estranged wife Suki by claiming that his memories of Christmas Day are returning.

Elsewhere, Dean Wicks announces his relationship with Gina Knight, while Kim Fox considers leaving Walford for three months.

Monday, January 22: Gina and Dean kiss

The pair have started dating in secret.

Monday, January 22: Dean puts pressure on Gina

He wants them to go public with their relationship.

Monday, January 22: Dean makes plans

Gina isn't ready to tell everyone about their relationship yet, but Dean intends to take the decision out of her hands.

Monday, January 22: Linda works at the pub

It's another busy shift.

Monday, January 22: Linda struggles with temptation

She has been drinking heavily again recently.

Monday, January 22: Jay visits the pub

He chats to Gina.

Monday, January 22: Gina and Jay talk

Will Gina tell Jay about Dean?

Monday, January 22: Phil confides in George

He reveals that he wants to give Kat time to calm down before trying to win her back.

Monday, January 22: Kat stays with the other Slaters

But it's a chaotic living situation.

Monday, January 22: Eve and Suki talk

Suki is suspicious when Nish offers Kat a flat, promising that it can be rent-free for the time being.

Monday, January 22: Kat visits the pub

She chats to Linda.

Monday, January 22: Phil offers to pay for Kat's drink

Nish steps in and warns Phil to back off.

Monday, January 22: Phil is not impressed

Nish's intervention doesn't go down well.

Monday, January 22: Phil tries to warn Nish off

He doesn't want Nish to cause trouble for Kat.

Monday, January 22: Cindy is disapproving

Bobby and Anna have spent the night together.

Monday, January 22: Cindy isn't happy

She doesn't think Bobby is good enough for Anna.

Monday, January 22: Anna and Bobby defend their relationship

Will Cindy have to back off?

Monday, January 22: Howie receives some news

He's offered a three-month job on a cruise ship.

Tuesday, January 23: Linda and Elaine are shocked

Dean has just publicly declared his love for Gina at the Queen Vic.

Tuesday, January 23: Cindy arrives

She's equally concerned about the situation.

Tuesday, January 23: Cindy, George and Elaine talk

They wonder what to do about Dean.

Tuesday, January 23: Cindy wants to go in all guns blazing

But George advises caution.

Tuesday, January 23: Gina confronts Dean

She's annoyed with him for disrespecting her wishes and announcing their relationship.

Tuesday, January 23: Dean tries to charm Gina

He tries to win her over again.

Tuesday, January 23: Gina forgives Dean

They share a kiss.

Tuesday, January 23: Cindy visits Dean

She's ready to take action.

Tuesday, January 23: Cindy makes Dean an offer

Will he be tempted by what she suggests?

Tuesday, January 23: Stacey worries about Kat

Concerned that Kat may start dating Nish, she tells her the truth about Eve.

Tuesday, January 23: Kat defies warnings

She goes on a date with Nish.

Tuesday, January 23: Kim isn't happy

She worries that Howie's head will be turned on the cruise.

Tuesday, January 23: Howie makes assurances

But Kim may need more convincing.

Tuesday, January 23: Howie has an idea

He invites Kim on a photoshoot for the company.

Tuesday, January 23: Howie wants to prove there's nothing to worry about

But things go wrong.

Tuesday, January 23: Howie chats to his boss Rory

Kim is immediately jealous.

Tuesday, January 23: Kim gets more than she'd bargained for

Rory ends up offering her the job of social media manager on the cruise.

Wednesday, January 24: Nish sees a family friend

He makes a decision about his next move.

Wednesday, January 24: Nish makes a call

What is he up to?

Wednesday, January 24: Nish puts his plan into action

He tells Suki that it's time to discuss their divorce.

Wednesday, January 24: Suki gets a nasty surprise

Nish invites the Giani (prayer leader) from their temple to their conversation as a mediator, knowing this will humiliate Suki.

Wednesday, January 24: Suki is irritated

The gloves are off between her and Nish.

Wednesday, January 24: Dean has a decision to make

Cindy has given him a deadline to consider her offer.

Wednesday, January 24: Dean makes his decision

He scuppers Cindy's plans by telling Gina about the secret offer.

Wednesday, January 24: Gina is shocked

The revelation only pushes her closer to Dean.

Wednesday, January 24: Gina returns to Dean's for a romantic evening

However, their time together takes a frightening turn as Gina sees Dean's true self.

Wednesday, January 24: Kim looks to the future

She's excited about the cruise job.

Wednesday, January 24: Kim starts to have second thoughts

She worries about how Denise will cope in her absence.

Thursday, January 25: Suki worries

Work on the cafe continues.

Thursday, January 25: Vinny chats to the builder

It's a tense time for Suki, as Keanu's body remains hidden underneath the cafe.

Thursday, January 25: Nish senses an atmosphere

Something doesn't seem right.

Thursday, January 25: Nish approaches Denise

He hopes for further information over what's being kept from him.

Thursday, January 25: Linda spies from The Vic

She worries about what Denise might say.

Thursday, January 25: Nish sees Linda watching

The mystery deepens.

Thursday, January 25: Nish visits Linda

He piles on the pressure.

Thursday, January 25: Linda struggles

Nish fires questions at her.

Thursday, January 25: Nish corners Suki

He has spent the day gathering clues.

Thursday, January 25: Nish says that his memory is returning

He threatens to report Suki to the police unless she hands over their businesses to him.

Thursday, January 25: The women gather for another crisis meeting

They compare notes on the day's events.

Thursday, January 25: Linda and Stacey panic

It's not looking good for them.

Thursday, January 25: Suki doesn't know what to do

She's reluctant to sign over her businesses.

Thursday, January 25: Denise puts her foot down

She and the others insist that Suki will have to do it.

Thursday, January 25: There's drama at the salon

Ben, Lexi and Jay get a shock.

Thursday, January 25: Denise is behaving strangely

Recent events take their toll.

Thursday, January 25: Kim starts to reconsider her three-month job as she's worried about Denise

In the end, Denise persuades her to leave as planned.

Thursday, January 25: Dean gets a visitor

Jade comes to stay.

Thursday, January 25: Dean is surprised that Jade wants to stay

Jade admits that she's fed up with Shabnam's fussing.

