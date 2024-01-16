EastEnders' Nish Panesar plots against The Six in 65 spoiler pictures
Coming up on EastEnders, Nish Panesar taunts his estranged wife Suki by claiming that his memories of Christmas Day are returning.
Elsewhere, Dean Wicks announces his relationship with Gina Knight, while Kim Fox considers leaving Walford for three months.
Our 65-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.
Monday, January 22: Gina and Dean kiss
The pair have started dating in secret.
Monday, January 22: Dean puts pressure on Gina
He wants them to go public with their relationship.
Monday, January 22: Dean makes plans
Gina isn't ready to tell everyone about their relationship yet, but Dean intends to take the decision out of her hands.
Monday, January 22: Linda works at the pub
It's another busy shift.
Monday, January 22: Linda struggles with temptation
She has been drinking heavily again recently.
Monday, January 22: Jay visits the pub
He chats to Gina.
Monday, January 22: Gina and Jay talk
Will Gina tell Jay about Dean?
Monday, January 22: Phil confides in George
He reveals that he wants to give Kat time to calm down before trying to win her back.
Monday, January 22: Kat stays with the other Slaters
But it's a chaotic living situation.
Monday, January 22: Eve and Suki talk
Suki is suspicious when Nish offers Kat a flat, promising that it can be rent-free for the time being.
Monday, January 22: Kat visits the pub
She chats to Linda.
Monday, January 22: Phil offers to pay for Kat's drink
Nish steps in and warns Phil to back off.
Monday, January 22: Phil is not impressed
Nish's intervention doesn't go down well.
Monday, January 22: Phil tries to warn Nish off
He doesn't want Nish to cause trouble for Kat.
Monday, January 22: Cindy is disapproving
Bobby and Anna have spent the night together.
Monday, January 22: Cindy isn't happy
She doesn't think Bobby is good enough for Anna.
Monday, January 22: Anna and Bobby defend their relationship
Will Cindy have to back off?
Monday, January 22: Howie receives some news
He's offered a three-month job on a cruise ship.
Tuesday, January 23: Linda and Elaine are shocked
Dean has just publicly declared his love for Gina at the Queen Vic.
Tuesday, January 23: Cindy arrives
She's equally concerned about the situation.
Tuesday, January 23: Cindy, George and Elaine talk
They wonder what to do about Dean.
Tuesday, January 23: Cindy wants to go in all guns blazing
But George advises caution.
Tuesday, January 23: Gina confronts Dean
She's annoyed with him for disrespecting her wishes and announcing their relationship.
Tuesday, January 23: Dean tries to charm Gina
He tries to win her over again.
Tuesday, January 23: Gina forgives Dean
They share a kiss.
Tuesday, January 23: Cindy visits Dean
She's ready to take action.
Tuesday, January 23: Cindy makes Dean an offer
Will he be tempted by what she suggests?
Tuesday, January 23: Stacey worries about Kat
Concerned that Kat may start dating Nish, she tells her the truth about Eve.
Tuesday, January 23: Kat defies warnings
She goes on a date with Nish.
Tuesday, January 23: Kim isn't happy
She worries that Howie's head will be turned on the cruise.
Tuesday, January 23: Howie makes assurances
But Kim may need more convincing.
Tuesday, January 23: Howie has an idea
He invites Kim on a photoshoot for the company.
Tuesday, January 23: Howie wants to prove there's nothing to worry about
But things go wrong.
Tuesday, January 23: Howie chats to his boss Rory
Kim is immediately jealous.
Tuesday, January 23: Kim gets more than she'd bargained for
Rory ends up offering her the job of social media manager on the cruise.
Wednesday, January 24: Nish sees a family friend
He makes a decision about his next move.
Wednesday, January 24: Nish makes a call
What is he up to?
Wednesday, January 24: Nish puts his plan into action
He tells Suki that it's time to discuss their divorce.
Wednesday, January 24: Suki gets a nasty surprise
Nish invites the Giani (prayer leader) from their temple to their conversation as a mediator, knowing this will humiliate Suki.
Wednesday, January 24: Suki is irritated
The gloves are off between her and Nish.
Wednesday, January 24: Dean has a decision to make
Cindy has given him a deadline to consider her offer.
Wednesday, January 24: Dean makes his decision
He scuppers Cindy's plans by telling Gina about the secret offer.
Wednesday, January 24: Gina is shocked
The revelation only pushes her closer to Dean.
Wednesday, January 24: Gina returns to Dean's for a romantic evening
However, their time together takes a frightening turn as Gina sees Dean's true self.
Wednesday, January 24: Kim looks to the future
She's excited about the cruise job.
Wednesday, January 24: Kim starts to have second thoughts
She worries about how Denise will cope in her absence.
Thursday, January 25: Suki worries
Work on the cafe continues.
Thursday, January 25: Vinny chats to the builder
It's a tense time for Suki, as Keanu's body remains hidden underneath the cafe.
Thursday, January 25: Nish senses an atmosphere
Something doesn't seem right.
Thursday, January 25: Nish approaches Denise
He hopes for further information over what's being kept from him.
Thursday, January 25: Linda spies from The Vic
She worries about what Denise might say.
Thursday, January 25: Nish sees Linda watching
The mystery deepens.
Thursday, January 25: Nish visits Linda
He piles on the pressure.
Thursday, January 25: Linda struggles
Nish fires questions at her.
Thursday, January 25: Nish corners Suki
He has spent the day gathering clues.
Thursday, January 25: Nish says that his memory is returning
He threatens to report Suki to the police unless she hands over their businesses to him.
Thursday, January 25: The women gather for another crisis meeting
They compare notes on the day's events.
Thursday, January 25: Linda and Stacey panic
It's not looking good for them.
Thursday, January 25: Suki doesn't know what to do
She's reluctant to sign over her businesses.
Thursday, January 25: Denise puts her foot down
She and the others insist that Suki will have to do it.
Thursday, January 25: There's drama at the salon
Ben, Lexi and Jay get a shock.
Thursday, January 25: Denise is behaving strangely
Recent events take their toll.
Thursday, January 25: Kim starts to reconsider her three-month job as she's worried about Denise
In the end, Denise persuades her to leave as planned.
Thursday, January 25: Dean gets a visitor
Jade comes to stay.
Thursday, January 25: Dean is surprised that Jade wants to stay
Jade admits that she's fed up with Shabnam's fussing.
