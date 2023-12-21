EastEnders will not release Christmas Day episode early

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders has confirmed that the Christmas Day special will not be released on BBC iPlayer early.

The highly anticipated special will feature several storylines, notably The Six, but fans will have to wait until December 25 for all to be revealed.

The Boxing Day episode, however, will be released early, streaming at 6am on BBC iPlayer (via RadioTimes).

Digital Spy has reached out to BBC representatives for on-the-record confirmation.

BBC

BBC

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw recently teased the developments with the upcoming The Six storyline, revealing that adjustments had been made since the initial conceptual stages.

"I think it all started over 18 months ago," he said. "We shot the flash-forward scene the first week back in after Christmas in January, but obviously, the planning of that was months in advance.

"So it's been a long time, and it was really weird having meetings before last Christmas about this Christmas and making decisions that you would never have to make until a lot further down the line."

He elaborated: "It was small things, as we were shooting last Christmas, and then we were having to make decisions on The Queen Vic's Christmas decorations for 2023, and then we had an opportunity to change the decor from the past previous Christmas from the usual decor that they have in The Vic.

Jack Barnes/BBC

"It has been a long time in the planning. We knew that the Knights were going to take over The Vic, so we felt that Elaine would potentially want some different decorations, so all little things like that had to be thought about much further in advance than usual."

Clenshaw then teased that fans will be "guessing up until the very end" of the Christmas Day episode — which will still feel festive amid the whodunnit storyline.

"I think you have to remember that we're a show about family and about community, and therefore it definitely should still feel like Christmas," he said.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

