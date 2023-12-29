EastEnders' Rocky Cotton faces arrest over café arson

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Rocky Cotton has been arrested over the cafe fire in EastEnders.

In this week's episodes, Kathy has had to cope with a spiraling disaster when her estranged husband Rocky remembered seeing Sharon outside the café on the night Keanu was killed.

Rocky continued putting the pieces together once he spotted Denise and Stacey rushing across the Square with a tarpaulin, leading to him confronting Kathy with his suspicions.

Kathy went to the other members of The Six for help, but was stunned when Suki Kaur Panesar encouraged her to shop Rocky to police for committing arson at the cafe earlier this year.

BBC

Suki kept up the pressure in Friday's (December 29) episode, while Kathy turned to grandson Bobby Beale to help her make her decision.

Without explaining the realities of the situation, Kathy confided in Bobby that she was being forced to make a decision she didn't want to have to make.

"Nan, you'll decide the right thing because you're the kindest and wisest woman that I know, and you always do what's best for everyone," Bobby told her.

Later, Rocky spotted Kathy having a hushed conversation with Stacey and Denise, then seized on the situation as Denise denied ever moving a tarp even though Rocky hadn't actually mentioned it.

BBC

"You two are up to something, and if you've got Kathy trying to cover for you, I ain't gonna let this rest," he warned them.

Rocky soon had another run-in with Ian and Cindy Beale, with Ian warning Rocky he wouldn't let him "worm" his way back into Kathy's heart.

"I love your mum, and there ain't nothing you can do that will stop us being together," Rocky told Ian.

Ian then warned him: "You've got no idea who I am or what I'm capable of."

BBC

Meanwhile, Denise was helping Kathy gather evidence against Rocky when they discovered his internet browser history included searches for insurance payouts before the fire at the cafe.

Everyone gathered at the Vic for the New Year quiz night, where Linda made a scene by getting drunk. Rocky turned up just as Kathy and Denise were trying to convince Linda to go sleep it off.

The police barged in to arrest Rocky in front of everyone, with Rocky believing it was Ian who'd turned him in rather than Kathy.

As Stacey consoled Kathy, she was shocked by Kathy saying she couldn't let things with Rocky end like this. She then placed a mysterious call to Denise asking for "a big favour".

Over at the Walford PD station, Rocky stuck to his story that the fire was an accident even when confronted with his search history.

BBC

The "big favour" Kathy asked for was a chance to speak with Rocky alone at the police station. Kathy begged her husband to confess and "be the man" she knew he was deep inside.

When it came time for Rocky to face interrogation once again, he broke down in tears as he was confronted with the evidence.

Viewers know that Brian Conley is set to leave his role as Rocky Cotton — will the character be going down for arson?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

