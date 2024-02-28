EastEnders' Shona McGarty explains Whitney's exit story

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders star Shona McGarty has explained how her character Whitney Dean’s exit story will kick off, as the show airs a series of special episodes.

The actress will soon be bowing out of her role as Whitney after 15 years on the soap, but first, the show will follow her to Milton Keynes as Whitney and Zack visit her step-mum Bianca – with Patsy Palmer reprising her iconic role.

In special episodes of the BBC One soap starting next week, Whitney forms a close connection with Britney, a girl on Bianca’s estate who is struggling to cope with mum Keeley's drug addiction.

"Keeley hasn’t been looking after her at all," McGarty explains, "and Whitney feels incredibly sorry for her.

"She tries to help her and wants to take her under her wing. Britney reminds Whitney of herself at that age."

Whitney’s desire to help the young girl leads to a huge showdown with Keeley, but while trying to chase after Britney, Whitney gets hit by a car.

While she recovers in hospital, Britney’s future looks even more uncertain, so Whitney asks the social workers if she is able to look after her temporarily.

Whitney’s big decision drives a rift between her and parnter Zack, who chooses to head back to Walford without her.

"Zack is so annoyed with Whitney," McGarty admitted. "Obviously Zack was fostered so he has an understanding, but he’s just so concerned about this babe that he goes back to the Square without Whitney and Whitney makes Britney her main priority instead of Zack which is quite sad."

The dramatic scenes in Milton Keynes meant the actors had to film stunts, something McGarty particularly enjoys.

She said: "It’s my favourite thing to do. I just absolutely love doing stunts. All the stunt guys and women on this show always try and pull me back a little bit because I’m always saying ‘can’t I just do that’ as I’m desperate to do stunts when it’s safe for me to do so."

