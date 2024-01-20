EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry explains Kat and Nish story

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry has opened up about his character Nish Panesar's new story with Kat Slater following his split from Suki.

In episodes last week, viewers saw Kat agree to Nish's offer of rent-free accommodation following her split from Phil Mitchell – despite being warned by Stacey that Nish would likely have an ulterior motive.

The potential romance steps up a notch next week when the two go on a date together.

On if Nish is being genuine, Navin said: "I think they are both hurting and through the pain they’re experiencing, find a great comfort in each other.

BBC

Related: EastEnders star Molly Rainford calls for Anna and Phil scenes

"In situations like this people grow close very quickly, and you have these two characters who against all odds find themselves in each other’s company and that is healing for them at first."

However, with schemes often being front and centre in Nish's mind, it seems likely that Kat will find herself wrapped up in one of his games.

"He needs to find a way to put himself back on top," Navin confirmed. "Nish is the very definition of a wounded animal and he has to prove to himself and others who he is again.

"Nish is looking to re-establish his authority on everything and everybody around him and with that will bring more conflict."

Phil, meanwhile, is confident that he can win his wife back after cheating on her, but when he approaches Kat in the pub and offers to buy her a drink, she declines. Nish witnesses the exchange and warns Phil to leave Kat alone.

BBC

Related: EastEnders films on location for George Knight story

Phil then issues a threat of his own and tells Nish not to mess with Kat.

"I think Nish has proven he is not scared of Phil," Navin said. "I think if anything he will be energised by that sort of conflict. But I think the viewers will know, if there is someone Nish should be careful of, naturally it would be Phil.

"But I think Nish will welcome the conflict with Phil. I don’t think he’s scared of Phil, but maybe he should be."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like