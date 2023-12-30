EastEnders star Max Bowden to exit as Ben Mitchell after four years

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders star Max Bowden is set to leave the soap after nearly five years in the role of Ben Mitchell.

The star debuted on the BBC soap in 2019 and has been involved in several issue-based storylines, but the actor is set to depart in the spring of 2024.

“Max will be leaving EastEnders next year. We wish him all the best for the future,” said a spokesperson for the soap.

It is currently unknown if a possible return for Ben will be left open, with his exit storyline yet to be determined.

The news comes after Danny Walters made his final appearance as Keanu Taylor earlier this week, with the character being killed off in a dramatic Christmas Day episode.

The star, who first played Keanu back in 2017, recently spoke about his exit, revealing that the nature of The Six storyline meant secrecy was the order of the day.

“It's been extremely difficult! I feel like I've been very deceitful to my friends and family,” he said. “I have made many excuses. I wanted the storyline to have as much impact as possible for the audience, so I've tried my best to keep everything a secret and hopefully that's paid off.

“The writing in the script was fantastic, and every character had such a great storyline throughout the whole episode. For my character, the episode is a real rollercoaster of emotions from the highs and the lows.

“It was such a pleasure to be part of. I hope the viewers have enjoyed the storyline. As myself, I'm a small part of the bigger puzzle, but hopefully my piece of this puzzle has made an impact.”

