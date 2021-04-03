Easter 2021: All the best sales to shop for Easter weekend

Celebrate the hoppy holiday by shopping these seasonal sales.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Easter 2021 is just a few hops away—and, in classic Reviewed deals team fashion, we're celebrating the best way we know how: with a slew of holidays sales! Regardless of whether you’re planning on enjoying some yummy chocolate eggs or partaking in an outdoor egg hunt, you’ll definitely want to make some time to peruse the most exciting savings events happening for Easter weekend.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Thus far, we've spotted must-shop promotions everywhere from Macy’s to HP. Looking to save on patio furniture ahead of sunnier days? Head over to Overstock or The Home Depot, where the warm-weather deals abound. If springtime apparel is more your bag, you can shop weekend-long savings at Anthropologie, Nordstrom and more.

Scroll through to discover Easter sales galore.

The best sales to shop for Easter 2021

Clothing

Ann Taylor: Use promo code INBLOOM to save 40% on full-priced styles from now until April 3.

Anthropologie: Head to the boho-chic retailer to snag 30% off yoga gear and apparel, an additional 25% off sale items and 20% off home fragrance—including our beloved Capri Blue candles.

Banana Republic: Shop the retailer's Spring Forward Sale to save 40% on your purchase, plus, get an additional 10% off in your cart at checkout through Monday, April 5.

Coach Outlet: Give your wardrobe a much-needed makeover by shopping Coach Outlet’s plethora of clearance products, which are currently up to 70% off. The brand also recently kicked off its collaboration with Disney (check out our top picks here), and select styles are marked down by 50%.

J.Crew: You can snag spring wardrobe essentials at up to 50% off through April 3.

Kate Spade: Use promo code SILVERLINING to snag full-priced leather handbags and more at 30% off from now until Tuesday, April 6.

Story continues

LOFT: Springtime apparel is on sale for 40% off when you enter coupon code TREAT at checkout through April 3. You’ll receive free shipping on every order, too.

Michael Kors: The Michael Kors Spring Sale is still going strong, with an extra 25% off your sale purchase happening through Tuesday, April 6. We've even picked out our favorites!

Nordstrom: Shop Nordstrom’s Spring Sale to nab apparel, accessories and even home décor at up to 50% off through Monday, April 5. Find out more here.

Nordstrom Rack: From now until April 3, Nike sneakers are on sale at the site from as low as $30. Get the scoop.

REI: Save up to 30% on new arrivals at the REI Outlet.

Summersalt: For a limited time, you can use our exclusive code, REVIEWED10, to save $10 on bathing suits priced at $95 or more.

Home and outdoor

Give your home a much-needed makeover for spring with these sales.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Enjoy price cuts galore on everything outdoors at Bed Bath & Beyond, where rugs, décor and more are up to 20% off.

The Home Depot: Gear up for warm weather by investing in a new patio set for less at The Home Depot! The site is offering savings of up to 20% on tons of top-rated collections, many of which are on sale for $499 or less.

Kohl’s: Shop Kohl’s huge home sale and save an extra 15% on select items by entering promo code SHOP15 at checkout. In addition, you can shop the retailer's Spring into Savings Sale, which consists of seasonal price cuts, through the end of tonight, April 2. Customers will also earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent, good to use from April 4 to Sunday, April 11.

Macy’s: The much-loved retailer is offering major savings at its VIP Sale, where you can save an additional 10, 15, 25 or 30% on full-priced, sale and clearance home purchases, beauty products, apparel and so much more. Just enter coupon code VIP to reap the incredible discounts.

Overstock: Shop Overstock’s four-day flash sale to save up to 70% on everything from spring décor to patio accents. You’ll even get free shipping on every order!

QVC: Shop QVC's Friends and Family Month to save up to 40% on just about anything and everything the site has to offer. You can also save on Easter décor and more from the site on sale here.

Sur La Table: The spot for all-things cooking is currently running a cookware event, where incredible brands, such as All-Clad and Le Creuset, are up to 55% off. You’ll even snag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Solo Stove: Shop top-rated fire pits at Solo Stove’s spring sale, where you can save up to $110 through Sunday, April 4.

Mattresses and bedding

Purchase a new mattress for less this weekend.

Leesa: Dive into the spring mattress sale at Leesa to save between $200 to $400 on mattresses with two free pillows to boot (we're big fans of the Leesa Hybrid, from $949 with the discount). You can also get 20% off bundles with two free pillows.

Nectar: You can head to Nectar to receive $399 worth of free accessories (!) with any mattress purchase. That means you'll get a mattress protector ($99), a sheet set ($150) and premium pillows ($150) with your buy. This offer even extends to one of our favorite boxed mattresses, the Nectar mattress, which we liked for its affordable price point and heat dissipation.

Puffy: Shop Puffy’s Easter Sale to get a free pillow and $300 off its stock of mattresses, including the Reviewed-approved bed-in-a-box, the Puffy Lux, which was once priced from $1,445 and now on sale from $1,145. In testing, we loved its ample surface cushion and cooling sensation.

Tempur-Pedic: From now until Monday, April 5, Tempur-Pedic is offering serious savings on its legendary mattresses and sleep accessories. You can save 30% on the brand’s Breeze 2.0 and Tempur-Cloud mattresses and 40% on TEMPUR toppers, plus, you’ll receive a free gift worth $300 with any bed purchase.

Tuft & Needle: From now through Sunday, April 18, you can shop Tuft & Needle’s spring sale to save 15% sitewide. We crowned the Tuft & Needle original mattress as our No.1 pick for boxed mattresses for its incredibly comfortable feel and affordability. It typically retails from $450, but you can snag it from $382.50 right now.

Tech

Tons of top-rated tech is on sale for Easter.

HP: If a year of working from home has finally taken a toll on your tech, you’ll be happy to know that HP is running a 72-hour flash sale through April 3, allowing you to save big on tons of top-rated monitors, laptops and more. You’ll get free shipping to boot at this retailer, too.

Lenovo: Save up to 71% (and get free shipping!) on PCs and electronics during Lenovo’s April Showers Sale.

Beauty

Treat yourself to new makeup or skincare at these retailers.

Colourpop: Three-pan makeup palettes are 30% off at the site right now for a limited time.

Macy’s: Beauty items are 15% off here with promo code VIP through April 4. You’ll also receive a free bag of Clinique goodies when you spend $31 on the brand.

Ulta: Shop ‘til you (virtually) drop at Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, where you can snag savings of up to 50% on daily deals through April 3.

Lifestyle

Get your retail therapy on with these discounts for the holiday.

Amazon: Shop last-minute Easter deals on apparel, toys, gifts and more (peek our top picks from the sale here).

Minted: Everything at Minted is currently discounted by 20%, and you’ll receive free shipping on every order, too.

Shutterfly: Create your own photo books and wall art for 50% off, with half-off discounts on just about everything else Shutterfly has to offer through Monday, April 5.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Easter 2021: Shop deals galore this holiday Easter weekend