When is Easter 2024? Here are the important dates to know for Lent this year

Valentine's Day falls on a Wednesday this year. For Christians, there's an additional reason to celebrate, as Ash Wednesday also lands on February 14, marking the start of the Lenten season, a 40-day period of reflection before the joyful celebration that is Easter.

But when is Easter? Here is everything you need to know about the season and upcoming Christian Holy Days of Obligation.

When is Easter?

Easter is on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Next year it will fall on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

When Does Lent start?

Lent begins February 14 and runs through March 28, 2024.

What is Lent?

In the Christian church, Lent is a period of spiritual reflection before Easter. In Western churches, it begins on Ash Wednesday.

When is Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday is on February 14.

What is Ash Wednesday?

According to Britiannica.com, "Ash Wednesday is a solemn reminder of human mortality and the need for reconciliation with God and marks the beginning of the penitential Lenten season. It is commonly observed with the distribution of ashes and with fasting."

In the early Christian church, Lent was initially observed over six weeks, totaling 36 days, during which fasting was practiced except on Sundays. In the 7th century, the duration was extended to 42 days to align with the 40 days of fasting believed to mirror Jesus Christ's time in the desert, according to Britannica.com.

Why is Easter on a different day every year?

The timing of the holiday varies from year to year. Easter falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, which is the first full moon occurring on or after March 21st.

What is Easter?

Easter marks the celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection, serving as the culmination of Holy Week, which comprises several days, each carrying significance. These days include Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

When is Palm Sunday?

Palm Sunday is on Sunday, March 24, 2024

What is Palm Sunday?

Palm Sunday is the first day of the Holy Week and commemorates Jesus Christ's entry to Jerusalem.

When is Holy Thursday?

Holy Thursday is on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

What is Holy Thursday?

Holy Thursday, or Maundy Thursday, is the Thursday before Easter, observed to commemorate Jesus Christ's institution of the Eucharist during the Last Supper.

When is Good Friday?

Good Friday is on Friday, March 29, 2024

What is Good Friday?

Good Friday is when Christians annually observe the commemoration of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

