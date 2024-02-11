When is Easter 2024 and why is it so early this year? What to know about the holiday

Easter falls on a different Sunday each year, which may make it hard to keep track of when the popular spring holiday is celebrated. In 2024, Easter will fall on Sunday, March 31.

For those who celebrate and those who are curious about when to expect Easter each year, we can look to the phases of the moon and the movement of the planets for answers.

If you are wondering when to plan your Easter celebration, buy your springtime decorations or are simply just curious, here is what we know about Easter 2024 and how the date is determined.

When is Easter 2024?

Easter this year falls on Sunday, March 31, the last day of March.

Why is Easter so early in 2024?

According to USA TODAY, Easter falls on the first Sunday after the full moon that follows the spring equinox. The spring equinox marks the first day of spring.

In 2024, the spring equinox falls on Tuesday, March 19, according to the Farmers' Almanac. The first full moon after the spring equinox is the Worm Moon on March 25 according to the moon phases. That makes Easter the Sunday following the Worm Moon.

When does spring start? Here's everything to know about the season of fresh starts

What is Easter and why is it celebrated?

Easter is a holiday of Christian origin that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, according to History.com. In the Bible's New Testament, Jesus Christ was said to have been resurrected three days after he was crucified by the Romans in A.D. 30.

Easter is part of a series of events and holidays that begins with Lent, which is a 40-day period of fasting, prayer and sacrifice. This ends with Holy Week, which includes Holy Thursday (the celebration of Jesus' Last Supper with his Apostles) and Good Friday, on which Jesus' crucifixion is observed. Holy Week ends on Easter Sunday.

Why is Easter celebrated with eggs?

There is a belief that eggs represent fertility and birth that stems from pagan traditions that predate Christianity, according to History.com. Egg decorating also may have been a nod to the resurrection or rebirth of Jesus Christ.

What about the Easter Bunny?

According to History.com, the exact origins of the Easter Bunny are unknown, but some historians believe it arrived in America with German immigrants in the 1700s. In many cultures, the arrival of baby bunnies in the springtime became associated with birth and renewal.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When is Easter 2024? What to know about the spring holiday