Easter Give Away / Birding Season's Early Start / Bulls COVID Coaches

Break out the binoculars. It's prime bird-watching season in Chicago.

Migrating birds are arriving earlier than ever, Michael Gerstein reports.

WBEZ: Chicago Is A Busy Layover Spot For Early Arriving Migrating Birds

Passover Saturday: Chilly. High: 48 Low: 36.



Easter Sunday: Hunt For Eggs Early. High: 40 Low: 36.



One of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's body guards may have prevented a mass shooting Tuesday by arresting a Wisconsin man spotted with a military-grade weapon loaded with armor piercing bullets near Millennium Park. (WGN9)

Flames shot from the roof of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood on Friday . Sky 5 has video of the blaze that ravaged the historic church.. (NBC5)

Two Bulls assistant coaches tested positive for coronavirus. Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter will not travel to Milwaukee for the team's first playoff appearance in five years. (WGN9)

Ald Jason C. Ervin (28th) says Black aldermen are under attack in the ward remap battle, Chinta Strausberg reports. “Out of the 19 committees in the City Council, 9 of them are chaired by Black folks,” he said. “The only way to knock us out of those positions is to knock us out of office." (Crusader)

Saturday:

Olivia Rodrigo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sunday:



Great Good Fine OK, Mating Ritual at Lincoln Hall (7 p.m.)

Karaoke Storytellers at Schubas (6:30 p.m.)

Desi Alexander at Zanies (7 p.m.)

Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2020 at Thalia Hall (8 p.m.)

Good Night Oscar w/ Sean Hayes at Goodman Theater (2 p.m.)

