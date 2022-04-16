Easter Give Away / Birding Season's Early Start / Bulls COVID Coaches

Mark Konkol
·3 min read
In this article:
Break out the binoculars. It's prime bird-watching season in Chicago.

Migrating birds are arriving earlier than ever, Michael Gerstein reports.

WBEZ: Chicago Is A Busy Layover Spot For Early Arriving Migrating Birds

Passover Saturday: Chilly. High: 48 Low: 36.

Easter Sunday: Hunt For Eggs Early. High: 40 Low: 36.

  • One of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's body guards may have prevented a mass shooting Tuesday by arresting a Wisconsin man spotted with a military-grade weapon loaded with armor piercing bullets near Millennium Park. (WGN9)

  • Flames shot from the roof of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood on Friday. Sky 5 has video of the blaze that ravaged the historic church.. (NBC5)

  • Two Bulls assistant coaches tested positive for coronavirus. Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter will not travel to Milwaukee for the team's first playoff appearance in five years. (WGN9)

  • Ald Jason C. Ervin (28th) says Black aldermen are under attack in the ward remap battle, Chinta Strausberg reports. “Out of the 19 committees in the City Council, 9 of them are chaired by Black folks,” he said. “The only way to knock us out of those positions is to knock us out of office." (Crusader)

For A Good Time, Click:

Saturday:

  • Travis at Park West (7:30 p.m.)

  • Gov’t Mule at The Riviera (8 p.m.)

  • Teddy Swims, Stephen Day at Metro (7 p.m.)

  • Devon Cole at Chicago Theater (7:30 p.m.)

  • Olivia Rodrigo at Aragon Ballroom (8 p.m.)

Sunday:

  • Great Good Fine OK, Mating Ritual at Lincoln Hall (7 p.m.)

  • Karaoke Storytellers at Schubas (6:30 p.m.)

  • Desi Alexander at Zanies (7 p.m.)

  • Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2020 at Thalia Hall (8 p.m.)

  • Good Night Oscar w/ Sean Hayes at Goodman Theater (2 p.m.)

Just The Links:

Events:

  • Calling all Chicago Nurses! connectRN Partners with StoryCorps for The Conversation: Nurses Speak Up (April 16)

  • League of Women Voters Lake Michigan Region Climate Change Forum with Tom Skilling & Expert Panel (April 16)

  • Taxes in Retirement Webinar (April 19)

  • Music with the Rabbi (April 19)

  • Earth Day: Church of the Wild one day retreat (April 22)

  • Illinois 16/8 Hour CCL Classes & 3-Hour CCL Renewals & FREE Use of Force Law review class (April 23)

  • A Family Concert (April 30)

  • Evanston Made Maker's Markets (May 1)

  • Online discussion for CBD gummies in West Loop (May 7)

  • Mother's Day 5K Walk for Peace (May 8)

Mark Konkol

About me: Mark Konkol, recipient of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting, wrote and produced the Peabody Award-winning series "Time: The Kalief Browder Story." He was a producer, writer and narrator for the "Chicagoland" docuseries on CNN and a consulting producer on the Showtime documentary "16 Shots."

This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch

