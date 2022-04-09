Easter Basket Drive-By Rolling Into North Salem Saturday

NORTH SALEM, NY — The Easter Bunny is keeping things fun, safe and efficient in North Salem this holiday season.

The North Salem Lions Club and the North Salem Recreation Department are hosting an Easter Basket Drive-by at the North Salem Town Hall Campus. This event is in lieu of the traditional Easter Egg Hunt that normally takes place at PQ Elementary School.

The North Salem Lion and the Easter Bunny will be on hand to give each child an Easter Basket, delivered to open car windows. Please note that some plastic eggs contain small pieces so adult supervision is advised for younger children.

The drive-by will take place Saturday, April 9, from noon - 1:30 p.m, rain or shine. Reservations are required and this event is for Town and School District children, ages 2-11. Reservations will be for every 10 minutes. Slots are filling up fast, so register soon.

The Easter Basket Drive-by will be located at the Town Hall Campus at 276 Titicus Rd. Local police will direct participants to the registration check-in area. The organizers ask that you do not leave your vehicle to ensure proper COVID-19 safety protocols are followed.











