Easter celebrations set to rival Christmas - even down to the tree

Simon Read - Business reporter, BBC News
·4 min read

If you've never heard of an Easter tree, this could be the year you finally see one.

Searches for the seasonal decoration have shot up tenfold as shoppers aim to make the Easter weekend a celebration to remember.

It's become more significant this year as it marks the first time for months that many families and friends will be able to get together.

And shoppers are pulling out the stops to make the most of the chance to escape lockdown misery.

Sainsbury's said searches for Easter trees on its website have surged by 977% compared to this time last year.

And the tree branches are unlikely to remain bare - searches for Easter decorations are up 948%.

However with lockdown restrictions being partially lifted, shoppers' attention has also focused on garden improvements.

They want to spruce up their gardens to make the most of the easing of lockdown rules, which will allow them to host groups of up to six people in their garden or for two households to mix from Monday.

Asda said sales of BBQ and garden furniture have climbed more than 400% year-on-year as consumers prepare their outside areas for visitors.

Ebay UK reported that searches for outdoor bars soared 710% while outdoor projectors was up 416%, suggesting people are planning a range of different kinds of celebrations.

What are Easter trees?

Easter Trees are popular in Sweden where twigs are decorated with painted eggs and feathers.

In the UK the trend has been for artificial Christmas trees to be repurposed for Easter with fewer baubles but plenty of twinkly lights.

Online home goods store Wayfair said there have been 175% more searches for white artificial Christmas trees this month than in March last year.

The sale of Easter decorations has been growing with the celebration becoming more significant through the popularity of Easter Egg hunts.

The traditional British gift of an egg remains popular but shoppers have been snapping up a wider range of Easter-related gifts.

M&S said that while Easter egg sales are up 86% compared to last year, sales of its enlarged range of online Easter gifts are up 3,000%.

It sells Easter decorations and crackers - which come with the traditional hats and jokes associated with Christmas.

"Over the last year, we have seen customers making more of events than ever before as they seek out little moments of joy for them and their loved ones to break-up the challenges of lockdown," said April Preston, M&S food director of product development.

Outdoor fun

Three-quarters of people say Easter will be the first time they'll see loved ones this year, according to Sainsbury's research.

Three out of five aid they're planning to host Easter lunch outside while four out of five said wet weather won't stop them going ahead with their outdoor plans.

"Lots of our customers are opting to enjoy their Easter weekend outdoors with families and friends this Spring," said Claire Hughes, director of product & innovation at Sainsbury's.

What are shoppers searching for? Aldi says it has seen great sales for a number of outdoor products in the run-up to Easter and lockdown restrictions easing.

"An example would be our outdoor Pizza Ovens which sold out within two days, showing that the public is looking forward to getting back outside in their gardens, in small groups, enjoying the warmer weather," an Aldi spokesperson said.

Asda said it has seen strong demand for garden accessories, tools and seeds as customer ready their gardens in anticipation of hosting visitors in an outdoor setting.

"After spending months apart from families and friends, it's understandable that they want to spend money on getting their gardens and homes ready in time," said Rob McWilliam, Asda's chief finance officer.

At the online crafts marketplace Etsy, there's been a noticeable increase in searches for outdoor items.

It reported a 409% increase in searches for gardening items and a 328% rise for fire pits.

Wonderful time

Are religious leaders concerned about Easter's rebirth as a post-lockdown party?

"After this very long Covid, which has impacted the lives of all of us of every age, it's wonderful that Easter should be the event that will bring people together to celebrate and have fun," the Rev Beverley Mason, bishop of Warrington told The Times.

"Easter really lends itself to an explosion of love and joy and thankfulness for one another. Tinsel and baubles and gifts? I say, 'Bring it on' — together with the resurrection cocktails, the chocolate and the sparklers."

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Why role of TV cameras could come into focus

    Cameras will be in court, thanks to the network behind OJ Simpson’s trial. What role will they play?

  • Financials Sector Could Be In Focus Today As Treasury Yields Rise

    As the last full trading week of the first quarter comes to a close, it seems we’re seeing a continuation of the quarter-end rebalancing that has contributed to the ping pong game between growth and cyclical stocks. In a familiar pattern, Nasdaq futures are lagging the other two main U.S. indices as a rising yield on the 10-year Treasury—which is up about 5 basis points this morning to start the day at 1.66%—casts some doubt on growth-company prospects. Rotation out of those stocks, including mega-cap tech-related names, has helped pave the way for investors to shift assets into stocks that stand to benefit from the economic reopening, such as travel, energy, materials and industrials companies. While the market has been encouraged recently by the vaccine rollout in the United States, snags in Europe have kept that optimism in check and contributed to some of the volatility we’ve been seeing along with concerns that the economic recovery will end up coming with inflation. The Fed, Inflation, And Rates The latest inflation data, out this morning, showed that the core personal consumption expenditure price index came in as expected. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge showed a monthly rise of 0.1%, in line with a Briefing.com consensus. Despite the rise in the 10-year yield, the needle hasn’t moved on the Fed’s timeline for a potential rate hike. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s soothing words this week in virtual Capitol Hill testimony may have threaded the needle between economic optimism and a reinforcement of its commitment to stand pat on rates. Futures markets are pricing in a 98% chance of no hikes this year. While the rising rates haven’t been great for growth stocks, they’ve been steepening the yield curve, which tends to benefit banks by allowing them to earn more interest on loans. Look for the Financials sector to potentially be a bright spot today, especially after the Federal Reserve said it would lift restrictions on buybacks and dividends starting on June 30 if they pass stress tests. While that pushes back an early announcement, bank investors still seemed to be encouraged on the news. Given the choppiness of the recent market, it was interesting to see the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) fall below 20 yesterday. While it seems likely that choppy trade could continue, it seems that Wall Street’s main fear gauge is telling us that overall risk isn’t that great. Supply Chain Headaches Energy companies could also stand to gain along with oil prices as it seems that the Suez Canal blockage may last for some time. The flow of crude deliveries has been hampered as tankers can’t get through the key waterway because a massive container ship is wedged across it. In company news, Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) became the latest casualty of the global chip shortage. NIO said it would suspend production for five working days because of a lack of chips, joining other automakers that have had chip issues. Now that automotive demand is heating up along with the economic recovery, car manufacturers like General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Honda Motor Co (OTC: HNDAF), and Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE: TM) have warned the chip shortage is holding up production. Turnaround Thursday Stocks yesterday staged quite a turnaround as early weakness amid pandemic worries gave way to economic optimism that helped the reopening trade. It seemed that the market was able to shrug off comments from Powell, who told NPR that as the economy recovers, the central bank will be able to gradually unwind Treasury and mortgage-backed securities purchases. Or maybe it wasn’t so much of a shrugging off as it was a refocusing on the glass-half-full scenario of the economy doing better, which Powell also pointed to because of fiscal stimulus from Congress and accelerated vaccine distribution. Serving Up Economic Recovery Yesterday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose after a disappointing auction of 7-year notes, but the gains didn’t appear to cause the level of worries that we’ve seen from recent spikes in the yield. Still, the higher yield may have contributed to selling in some big tech-related names that have come under pressure as rising inflation worries cast doubt on their valuations, which are based in part on future earnings potential. That may have opened the gate to more buying in cyclical stocks that stand to benefit from the reopening. Airline and cruise companies did well. It seems like reopening trades are getting bought on their dips much more readily than mega-cap tech stocks. In a vote of confidence for the economic reopening, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) rose more than 8% after earnings per share handily topped expectations and revenue also beat forecasts. The restaurant company also gave upbeat guidance as the vaccination rollout accelerates. With the restaurant industry having gotten hit so hard during the pandemic, it’s good to see a recovery story—both for investors and those employees whose livelihoods depend on restaurant jobs. Darden also seems to be a case study in how corporate fortunes can recover along with the economy as the vaccine rollout takes hold. CHART OF THE DAY: DOLLAR’S CHANNELING UP. Since January the U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY—candlestick) has been moving in an upward channel (yellow lines). The dollar is up a bit today and coming close to the top of the channel, which could act as a resistance level. Data source: ICE. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Across the Pond: As earnings season winds down, most European companies have reported fourth quarter earnings and ended up showing better performance than analysts had expected. The more than 90% of STOXX Europe 600 companies that have reported earnings have shown a 4% earnings-per-share decline year on year as they continue to be negatively impacted by the pandemic, FactSet said on Thursday. Although companies in Europe are lagging those in the United States, that earnings decline is a much better showing than the 16% drop analysts had been projecting back in September 2020. “While we saw a clear improvement across European companies in the final quarter of 2020, Europe is still struggling with negative growth compared to the S&P 500, which is showing slight positive growth year over year,” the FactSet article said. Greenback Growth: Weaker corporate performance in Europe, a lagging economy, stumbles in the vaccine rollout, and a new wave of coronavirus cases are among reasons why the U.S. dollar has been ascendant. A stronger dollar is often an indication that the U.S. economy is doing well, at least in comparison to other countries. That appears to be the case now. Depending on where you fall in the inflation debate—either worried that the economic recovery will result in problematic price rises, or that an inflationary spike will be transitory—the higher dollar as a sign of economic progress can be encouraging or worrisome. But another thing to keep in mind is that the U.S. for the moment simply appears to be the best game in town for international inventors. Global Ripples: Even if you don’t have any investments in Europe-based companies, the fate of the European economy is still likely to affect your portfolio if you hold stocks in U.S.-based multinationals, natural resources companies, and emerging market stocks. As a weaker European economy contributes to flows into the U.S. dollar, the stronger greenback could make U.S. goods more expensive abroad, dampening for U.S. exports. A rising dollar also puts pressure on commodities—as it did with oil, gold, and copper yesterday—by making them more expensive for holders of other currencies. That means producers like oil companies and miners could take a hit. And weaker commodities prices also mean that emerging market investments might not be as attractive. Those economies are often based on commodity exports, and they often have debt that’s denominated in U.S. dollars, which becomes harder to pay off as their own currencies dip and the dollar rises. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Photo by Luke Chesser on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMarket Eyeing Afternoon Treasury Auction As 10-Year Yield Falls Below 1.6%Intel Helps Market Comeback As Shares Rise Following Announcement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AI: Ghost workers demand to be seen and heard

    Workers who label content and help computers understand language want their own voices to be heard.

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • Harvard maths professor with close ties to Jeffrey Epstein has been barred from advising students for two years

    ‘I will take the lessons from this time with me as I move forward,’ says maths professor Martin Nowak

  • Ted Cruz claims he cares about migrant kids - but did he really need an armoured patrol boat to prove that?

    Texas senator led 17 Republican colleagues in trip on Rio Grande, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Transgender woman says airport security stopped her because her body was flagged as ‘an anomaly’

    Model and activist Rosalynne Montoya also posted how TSA can treat trans people better

  • Michigan GOP chair refuses to resign after calling female Democrats ‘witches’ and joking about assassinations

    ‘Our job now is to soften up those three witches, and to make sure that when we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake’

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Trump congratulates Georgia on restrictive new voting law Biden called an ‘atrocity’

    The president called the legislation an ‘atrocity’ and ‘sick’

  • Trump may visit border ‘soon’ but is waiting for Biden ‘to fail on his own’, aide says

    Donald Trump is considering a visit to the US-Mexico border but is giving Joe Biden enough space to “fail on his own”, according to aide Jason Miller. In a new podcast interview, Mr Miller was asked if the former president was planning to return to the border to highlight the growing migrant “disaster”. “We discussed that recently, I could see him doing that soon,” he told The Michael Berry Show following Joe Biden’s first press conference as president.

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks

  • Trump defends Capitol rioters who were ‘hugging and kissing the police’ as they went in

    Former president suggests his supporters and police ‘had great relationships’

  • Five killed, dozens injured in anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and dozens injured in police gunfire in eastern Bangladesh on Saturday, a hospital doctor said, as security forces tried to quell protests against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many Islamist groups in Bangladesh accuse Modi of alienating minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India. The two countries issued a joint statement celebrating their cooperation and partnership but the Bangladesh government made no comment about the protests.

  • Joe Biden's first press conference answers at least one question: Mastio & Lawrence

    For Republicans looking for a fall-down-on-the-floor-laughing gaffe from a befuddled president, that Biden press conference was a disaster.

  • Asian man speaks out after he’s brutally attacked while waiting for bus in San Francisco

    Surveillance footage shows Rong Xin Liao, 84, getting kicked by a stranger

  • Morin's 1st career goal lifts Flyers past Rangers 2-1

    Sam Morin was slammed against the boards, suffocated by a mob of his Flyers teammates that smacked his helmet in celebration and wouldn't let him wiggle free. The triumph meant so much more for Morin — and his teammates. Morin had persevered through two separate ACL tears, hours of rehab, a futile position switch in attempt to revive his career, and just a handful of NHL games for this highlight.

  • Cuomo aides subpoenaed by New York AG in sexual harassment investigation, report says

    Top aide Melissa DeRosa is among those attorney general wants to question

  • White House ‘deeply concerned’ with Black Georgia lawmaker’s arrest for knocking on governor’s door

    Rep Park Cannon says ‘I will not stand by while our voting rights are threatened across this state’