Easter is early this year. Here are the dates you should know

As Easter approaches this year, families across New Jersey and beyond are preparing to celebrate the joyous holiday with cherished traditions and festive gatherings.

Easter, a significant Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is observed with various customs and rituals, blending religious significance with cultural practices. In New Jersey, the observance of Easter is marked by a rich tapestry of traditions that bring communities together in reverence and merriment.

When is Easter?

Easter typically falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the spring equinox. It lies on Sunday, March 31 this year.

The festival always falls on a Sunday between March 22 and April 25.

What are some Eastern traditions?

From attending church services to participating in Easter egg hunts, the day is filled with activities that symbolize renewal, hope, and rebirth. Many churches in New Jersey hold special Easter Sunday services, including sunrise services that welcome the dawn of the resurrection.

Easter egg hunts remain a beloved tradition for families, with children eagerly scouring parks and gardens in search of colorful eggs hidden amidst the foliage. Many households, have Easter bunnies to deliver candies and chocolate eggs to children.

In addition to egg hunts, families gather for lavish feasts featuring traditional Easter fare.

When is Lent?

Lent began with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 14, this year.

The season ends with the start of the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday. This year, Lent ends on March 28.

Ash Wednesday is always six and half weeks before Easter.

The three pillars of Lent - prayers, fasting and almsgiving, highlight the 40 day journey. It is a period of reflection, penance, and preparation for the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter. Many churches hold special worship services and devotional gatherings throughout the Lenten season.

Pastor Fernando Guillen, is shown at St. Francis of Assisi Church, in Ridgefield Park, during Easter service. During the service it was announced that he has been appointed as pastor. Sunday, April 9, 2023

When is Palm Sunday?

Palm Sunday is observed on the Sunday before Easter Sunday. It marks the beginning of Holy Week, the week leading up to Easter, and commemorates Jesus Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem, after spending 40 days and nights in the desert as described in the Bible.

Palm Sunday falls on March 24, this year.

When is Good Friday?

Good Friday takes place between Palm Sunday and Easter. It will occur on March 29, this year, a day after Holy Thursday, marking the culmination of Holy Week.

Church services on Good Friday often focus on Jesus' crucifixion and the events leading up to it, including his betrayal, trial, and crucifixion. Many churches hold solemn liturgies, prayer vigils, and Stations of the Cross processions, during which believers meditate on Jesus' journey to the cross.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Easter Sunday 2024 is early. Dates for Good Friday and Palm Sunday