Easter gathering erupts in gunfire as man shoots his sister, mom and grandma, cops say

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting family members at a gathering on Easter, Alabama police said.

Tarrant police responded to reports of a shooting on April 9 at a family gathering, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they were told that a woman had been shot by her brother and was on the way to a hospital, police said.

The woman had been shot in her chest and stomach but was expected to recover, according to the release.

Police said they found two other women, the man’s mother and grandmother, with gunshot wounds still at the gathering.

Both women were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries, police said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, had fled the gathering before police arrived, according to the release.

Police Chief Wendell Major told AL.com that an argument between siblings had escalated until a gun was brandished and the women were shot.

Major told AL.com there were at least 10 adults at the gathering and multiple children when the shooting occurred.

Major said police were still interviewing witnesses, but the gun used in the shooting had been recovered.

The man accused of shooting his family members has not been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact the Tarrant Police Department.

Tarrant is a northeast suburb of Birmingham.

5-year-old, woman die when man intentionally crashes into oncoming traffic, VA cops say

Man shoots at woman, throws chemical on her in ‘horrific’ attack, Hawaii police say

Mom jumps in truck bed trying to get kids as dad drives away drunk, California cops say

Customers duck for cover as booted patron shoots into restaurant, Florida police say