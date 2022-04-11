Easter gifts Kids Actually Want: From Learning to Fun

Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch, shares one of this year’s top toy trends, and her picks for filling up your child’s Easter basket in time for this Sunday.

Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch, shares one of this year’s top toy trends, and her picks for filling up your child’s Easter basket in time for this Sunday.

Play has a profound impact on childhood development. In fact, toys often provide an opportunity for youngsters to learn by engaging their senses, sparking their imaginations, and encouraging interaction with others. With Easter fast approaching, Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association, Jennifer Lynch, says now is a great time to find the perfect gifts for the kids on your shopping list.

First, Lynch says it’s a good idea to know that one of this year’s biggest toy trends is content creation. Although, digital channels like YouTube may come to mind, she adds, hands-on creation helps with childhood development. Next, she adds that it’s important to understand the benefits of childhood play. Experts agree that active play is essential during the formative years. In fact, it helps grow fine and gross motor skills, including grasping, object manipulation, drawing, independent sitting, crawling, and walking.

With that in mind, Lynch highlights a few of this year’s top toys.

TOP TOYS:

SCRIBBLE SCRUBBIE ARCTIC PETS, CRAYOLA

Lynch says kids will be amazed to watch pets change colors with the brand-new Scribble Scrubbie Arctic Igloo (blue in cold water and white in warm water). This toy helps little one’s adventure into the arctic with two new color-change pets, a seal and a wolf. She says imaginations will run wild in pretend scenarios as pets warm up in the cozy, life-like igloo or head outside to go sledding in the cold.

Kids can decorate the pets with the included markers, wash them clean and start over again. Other options in the latest line include the Scribble Scrubbie Safari Pets Treehouse featuring tattoo stickers for pets.

Direct link: https://shop.crayola.com/toys-and-activities/scribble-scrubbie-pets-arctic-igloo-playset-7474710000.html

LEGO JOHN DEERE TRACTOR, LEGO:

Designed in collaboration with John Deere, Lynch says the tractor and trailer toy is packed with realistic features. It comes equipped with huge wheels, articulated steering and a driver’s cab with a seat that turns.

The toy specialist adds tractor-loving youngsters will enjoy a building challenge plus role-play fun as they construct their very own John Deere tractor. Then, they can have fun exploring all the details packed into the model. Lynch points out that the trailer tips, making it perfect for transporting heavy loads. The wheels let it traverse all terrains, and it has a drawbar with an extra hinge that allows it to navigate hills and valleys with ease.

This set serves as a great introduction to LEGO Technic buildable model sets with realistic movement and mechanisms that allow young LEGO builders to explore engineering in an approachable and realistic way.

Direct link: https://www.lego.com/en-us/product/john-deere-9620r-4wd-tractor-42136

SQUISHMALLOWS 2022 WILDLIFE SQUAD, JAZWARES:

Lynch says while no easter basket is complete without a stuffed toy, table the Easter bunny and opt for an exotic animal from the Squishmallows Wildlife Squad. The line features animals like a fuzzy orangutan, metallic-backed armadillo, and more.

Since 2017, the versatile Squishmallows have grown into an international phenomenon and offer comfort, support and warmth as friends, couch companions, bedtime buddies and travel teammates. With more than 1,000 characters to collect, young fans can aspire to be like their favorite characters. Each Squishmallows has its own unique name and storyline to add to the fun.

Direct link: https://www.jazwares.com/brands/squishmallows

MINI CLAY WORLD CANDY CART, KLUTZ:

A perfect miniature scene for crafters with a sweet tooth, Lynch says the candy-colored clay and puffs of pastel cotton let you recreate all sorts of confectionery, from sour gummies to rainbow candy, tie-dye jawbreakers, swizzle sticks, clouds of cotton candy, and more.

Another fun aspect of this toy are the creative prompts that encourage crafters to invent their own candy brands and display them in clear glass-looking jars with stoppers, in miniature boxes, on wooden lollipop sticks, or in iridescent cellophane baggies with twist ties. Lynch points out fans can slot together the cotton candy stand with a clear dome to serve customers, and a tented kiosk to display an assortment of sweet treats.

Direct link: https://www.amazon.com/Mini-Clay-World-Candy-Cart/dp/1338775421

For more information, go to thegeniusofplay.org.

