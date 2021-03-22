All-electric Jeep Wrangler will head up prototypes debuting at the brand's big event in Moab, Utah

Mark Phelan, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

A preview of an all-electric Jeep Wrangler and a stunning resto-mod of a 1968 Commando compact pickup lead the list of concepts the SUV brand will unveil at the upcoming Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah.

The annual event takes place March 27-April 4. The Easter Safari draws brand fans to the rugged canyons and buttes around Moab to enjoy their vehicles and see what new concept vehicles and aftermarket parts Jeep has cooked up for them.

Electrification and pickups, a pair of major ongoing trends for Jeep, will be front and center. The Safari took 2020 off due to COVID-19, so brand fans are also looking forward to a first look at upcoming production models like the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.

The Jeep&#xae; brand and Jeep Performance Parts team again join forces to create a lineup of custom-built concept vehicles to conquer the iconic trails in Moab, Utah,&#xa0;during the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari.&#xa0;Enthusiasts from all over the world&#xa0;will gather March 27 to April 4 in Moab for&#xa0;picturesque&#xa0;trail rides, technical off-roading and have a chance to experience&#xa0;the&#xa0;Jeep&#xa0;brand&#x002019;s&#xa0;legendary 4x4 capability firsthand with four new&#xa0;concept vehicles, including&#xa0;(left to right)&#xa0;Jeep Red Bare, Jeep Magneto, Jeepster Beach and Jeep Orange Peelz.&#xa0;&#xa0;
The Jeep® brand and Jeep Performance Parts team again join forces to create a lineup of custom-built concept vehicles to conquer the iconic trails in Moab, Utah, during the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari. Enthusiasts from all over the world will gather March 27 to April 4 in Moab for picturesque trail rides, technical off-roading and have a chance to experience the Jeep brand’s legendary 4x4 capability firsthand with four new concept vehicles, including (left to right) Jeep Red Bare, Jeep Magneto, Jeepster Beach and Jeep Orange Peelz.

Jeep Magneto

Engineers ripped the guts out of a 2020 two-door Wrangler, replacing the engine and fuel tank with an electric motor and batteries.

The motor’s power is exactly the same as the gasoline Wrangler’s V6: 285 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque. Four lithium-ion battery packs have 70 kWh of power, running an 800-volt system. The batteries are distributed around the Wrangler’s chassis so there’s an equal amount of weight on each wheel.

The exterior of the Jeep&#xae; Magneto BEV concept features a Bright White color with Surf Blue accents, along with a heavy-duty performance hood with center scoop and custom decal, redesigned rear gate and dramatic full-width forward lighting. Custom Royal Blue and Black leather seats with Sapphire-colored inserts and straps, Surf Blue truck bed liner and Mopar slush mats give the Magneto&#x002019;s interior design an electrified appearance.
The exterior of the Jeep® Magneto BEV concept features a Bright White color with Surf Blue accents, along with a heavy-duty performance hood with center scoop and custom decal, redesigned rear gate and dramatic full-width forward lighting. Custom Royal Blue and Black leather seats with Sapphire-colored inserts and straps, Surf Blue truck bed liner and Mopar slush mats give the Magneto’s interior design an electrified appearance.

The batteries and their controls are fully water-proof to maintain the Wrangler’s 30-inch water fording capability.

The four-wheel-drive Magneto has a six-speed manual transmission and clutch pedal, a pair of anachronisms we’re not likely to see often in production electric vehicles.

Jeep has a number of partially electric vehicles coming, including the Wrangler 4xe and plug-in hybrid versions of the new Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs debuting later this year.

The electric system can also power campsite accessories. A10-kw electric heater keeps the open-air passenger compartment toasty.

The Magneto has a two-inch lift kit, 17-in. wheels and 35-in. tires.

Jeepster Beach

Modern Wrangler underpinnings and drivetrain combine with the body of a restored 1968 Jeepster Commando for a compact pickup that’s sure to get Jeep fans buzzing. The Jeepster was the brand’s middle vehicle for years, between the Wrangler-type CJ and the much bigger Wagoneer.

This year&#x002019;s Jeep&#xae;&#xa0;&#x00201c;Resto-Mod&#x00201d; is a throwback to the second-generation&#xa0;Jeepster.&#xa0;The Jeepster Beach concept started as a 1968 Jeepster Commando (C-101) and was seamlessly blended with a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.&#xa0;The body was modified and the exterior fuses original chrome trim with an updated,&#xa0;brightly colored two-tone paint&#xa0;scheme&#xa0;of Hazy IPA and Zinc Oxide.&#xa0;While the Jeepster Beach maintains&#xa0;the outward appearance of a vintage Jeepster, it commands peak&#xa0;performance&#xa0;both on- and off-road delivered by the modern-day Jeep Wrangler.
This year’s Jeep® “Resto-Mod” is a throwback to the second-generation Jeepster. The Jeepster Beach concept started as a 1968 Jeepster Commando (C-101) and was seamlessly blended with a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The body was modified and the exterior fuses original chrome trim with an updated, brightly colored two-tone paint scheme of Hazy IPA and Zinc Oxide. While the Jeepster Beach maintains the outward appearance of a vintage Jeepster, it commands peak performance both on- and off-road delivered by the modern-day Jeep Wrangler.

The beach-themed open-air pickup has the running gear of a 2020 Wrangler Rubicon under a “tequila gold” body.

Power comes from an upgraded version of the Wrangler’s turbocharged 2.0L engine that increases output about 25% to 340 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. of torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission is mated to a 4:1 transfer case.

The red interior has two retro low-back bucket seats. The rear seats were replaced by a chrome four-point safety cage. The bed has chrome accent strips. Jeep dispensed with carpets to make it easy to clean out beach sand.

Jeep Red Bare

Based on a 2020 Gladiator Rubicon midsize pickup, the Red Bare, Jeep’s 3.0L diesel V6 engine produces 260 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission was recalibrated for lower shift points to make use of the diesel’s low torque peak.

The Jeep&#xae;&#xa0;Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon concept&#xa0;builds on the passion and enthusiasm of Jeep SUV owners who spend countless hours creating customized looks and modifications to their trusty off-roading vehicle. Red Bare is&#xa0;powered by&#xa0;the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, and&#xa0;delivers an impressive 91:1 crawl ratio to tackle Moab&#39;s toughest trails.
The Jeep® Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon concept builds on the passion and enthusiasm of Jeep SUV owners who spend countless hours creating customized looks and modifications to their trusty off-roading vehicle. Red Bare is powered by the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, and delivers an impressive 91:1 crawl ratio to tackle Moab's toughest trails.

The Red Bare uses Dana 44 front and rear heavy duty axles and a transfer case with a 91:1 crawl ratio.

The Fire Cracker Red exterior is complemented by matte black graphics and gold accents. Small half doors — an accessory now available from Mopar — combine with a convertible soft top to maximize open-air driving.

The interior features Katzkin black leather seats with red and black flannel inserts on the seats and dash.

The Red Bare has a Gladiator two-inch lift kit and 37-in.mud-terrain tires.

Jeep Orange Peelz

Based on a two-door Wrangler, the Orange Peelz showcases some of the latest goodies from Jeep’s Mopar aftermarket parts business. The Orange Peelz features half doors, a Corning Gorilla Glass windshield and removable glass sunroof.

A two-inch lift kit and Fox shocks improve off-road ability. Concept high top steel fender flares make room for 37-in BF Goodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires.

Based on a two-door Wrangler, the Jeep&#xae; Orange Peelz concept pays tribute to the long-standing, open-air, fun-and-freedom lifestyle that makes the Jeep Wrangler a global icon.&#xa0;Mopar designers have vastly enhanced the Wrangler&#x002019;s open-air heritage by removing side and rear windows, installing prototype JPP half doors and a custom removable one-piece Freedom Top glass sunroof.
Based on a two-door Wrangler, the Jeep® Orange Peelz concept pays tribute to the long-standing, open-air, fun-and-freedom lifestyle that makes the Jeep Wrangler a global icon. Mopar designers have vastly enhanced the Wrangler’s open-air heritage by removing side and rear windows, installing prototype JPP half doors and a custom removable one-piece Freedom Top glass sunroof.

The hood features black Mopar hood latches, with 4,800-lumen 5.0-inch LED spotlights mounted near the A-pillars.

Other features include a two-inch steel grille guard and 8,000-lb. Warn winch.

Hemi power and luxury camping

Jeep will also show some vehicles that would’ve been stars a year ago, had the 2020 Safari taken place.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 has a 485-hp 6.4L Hemi V8, dual-mode performance exhaust, 37-in. tires, a one-touch power top, and two-inch lift.

Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept
Jeep Gladiator Farout Concept

The Gladiator Far Out cranks up the capability and luxury for extended off-road camping trips. Its popup tent sleeps four and has 7½ feet of headroom. A refrigerator and camp stove lurk underneath. Sun canopies can extend from both sides, and there’s a drop-down dining table.

Power comes from a 260-hp 3.0L V6 diesel that delivers more than 425 miles of range.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jeep Wrangler all-electric is among concept trucks brand will unveil

Recommended Stories

  • Jeep Magneto: Electrifying the Easter Jeep Safari with a Wrangler EV

    The Easter Jeep Safari has become synonymous with factory-backed concepts and customs, and this year is no different. The headline grabber of 2021 is called the Jeep Magneto, and it's truly unlike anything the off-road brand has ever assembled. As its name hints, the Magneto is fully electric, with an electric motor under the hood that hooks up to a standard six-speed manual transmission that sends power to solid front and rear axles through a two-speed transfer case.

  • 'News of the World' exclusive deleted scene: Johanna rides alongside the wagon

    Captain Kidd and Johanna ride along in the wagon, when suddenly Johanna pulls one of the horses aside, hops on, and expertly rides alongside the wagon much to Kidd's surprise.

  • Jeep debuts four new concepts at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari

    There's no doubt that the most interesting vehicle that Jeep will haul to Moab for the annual all-things-off-road celebration that is the Easter Jeep Safari is the electric Magneto concept. Besides the Magneto, the Jeepster Beach is probably the coolest vehicle Jeep is bringing to Moab. The concept pairs the retro bodywork of a 1968 Jeepster Commando with the chassis and running gear of a fully modern 2021 Jeep Wrangler.

  • Jeep Red Bare Concept Is a Diesel Gladiator Built for Rock Crawling

    This concept truck, built for the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari, takes advantage of diesel torque with a crawl ratio that should help it get up and over just about anything.

  • UFC Vegas 22 bonuses: Four knockouts bring home $50,000

    With several to choose from, knockouts ruled the night when the UFC Vegas 22 bonuses were announced on Saturday. There were six knockouts to choose from, so officials opted to forego a Fight of the Night bonus in order to award four Performance of the Night honors. Each bonus winner was paid an additional $50,000 on top of his or her contracted pay. Max Griffin, Adrian Yanez, Grant Dawson, and Bruno Silva all scored $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses for their exceptional work at UFC Vegas 22. UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Max Griffin Max “Pain” Griffin earned his performance of the night bonus by face-planting Chinese upstart Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to secure a highlight reel knockout at 2:20 in the first round of the welterweight co-main event slot. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Adrian Yanez Adrian Yanez secured his $50,000 bonus after he dominated former Combate Americas champion Gustavo Lopez. Throughout the entire fight Yanez was patient and walked down Lopez relentlessly, eventually getting the knockout finish 27 seconds into the third round of their bantamweight tilt. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Grant Dawson Grant Dawson deservedly took home his bonus in perhaps the most stunning fashion out of any of the bonuses on this card. The 27-year-old knocked out Leonardo Santos with vicious hammerfists with just one second remaining in the third round of the lightweight bout. The young lightweight continues his rapid ascendance in the UFC as extended his win streak to eight. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373447395946721282?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva Bruno Silva earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his stoppage of JP Buys in their flyweight bout. “Bulldog” controlled the fight from the jump, both on the feet and the ground, landing clean shots and dropping Buys with a straight right. That marked the beginning of the end, and with his back against the wall on a two-fight losing streak, Silva delivered and got the finish at 2:56 in the second round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373424140879859717?s=20 Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped

  • North Korean national extradited to U.S. for first time ever

    A North Korean national appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Monday after his extradition from Malaysia, where he was arrested in 2019 on U.S. charges of money laundering, according to the Justice Department.Why it matters: It's the first time ever that a North Korean national has been successfully extradited to the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.North Korea severed diplomatic ties with Malaysia last week over the extradition of 55-year-old Mun Chol Myong, who was indicted in 2019 for allegedly defrauding U.S. banks and violating UN sanctions by supplying luxury goods to North Korea.Relations between Malaysia and North Korea have been deteriorating since 2017 when North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un's half-brother was assassinated with a nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.The big picture: U.S. sanctions against North Korea are designed to cut Kim's regime off from the global financial system and slow the development of its nuclear weapons program. Money laundering can make the penalties difficult to enforce.What they're saying: “One of the FBI’s biggest counterintelligence challenges is bringing overseas defendants to justice, especially in the case of North Korea,” FBI counterintelligence official Alan Kohler Jr. said in a statement. "Thanks to the FBI’s partnership with foreign authorities, we’re proud to bring Mun Chol Myong to the United States to face justice, and we hope he will be the first of many."Go deeper: North Korea's Kim Yo-jong warns U.S. against "causing a stink"Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Amazon’s spring sale is here: Shop the best deals

    The 10 day sale is on!

  • Britain imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, state body over Xinjiang

    Britain imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials and a state security body over human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang, part of coordinated action by some Western countries to put pressure on Beijing. Earlier on Monday, the United States announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials linked to China's Xinjiang region and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials, including a top security director.

  • Saudi Aramco has lost the title of world’s most profitable company

    After a pandemic year that slashed demand for fossil fuels, the state-run oil producer's profits dropped 44% to $49 billion.

  • The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Include Coupang, Keurig Dr Pepper, IPOs And More

    Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, especially when markets are near all-time highs. Some insiders took advantage of initial public offerings in the past week. CEOs at a retailer, a software company and an insurer were among the insiders buying shares. Conventional wisdom says that insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company for one reason — they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. So insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, particularly when there is uncertainty in the markets or the markets are near all-time highs. With the earnings-reporting season over, plenty of insiders are now free to add to their stakes. Here are some of the most noteworthy insider purchases that were reported in the past week. Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) saw several insiders, including 10% owners, directors and an officer, acquire over $54.23 million worth of shares last week. That was more than 2.85 million shares of this San Diego-based biotech at the initial public offering price of $19 per share. A beneficial owner at pharmaceutical company Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA) stepped up to the buy window midweek. That owner indirectly added more than 4.85 million shares to its stake, bringing it to over 6.15 million. At prices that averaged $3.25 per share, the transaction totaled nearly $13.93 million. A group of directors and executives took advantage of a public offering of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) stock. Altogether, they purchased 202,400 shares of this Indiana-based bank holding company. At $25 per share, that added up around $5.06 million. The bank has hiked its dividend as well. A director returned last week to acquire another 71,800 or so PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: PFSI) shares indirectly. At prices ranging from $64.75 to $65.28 per share, the total came to over $4.68 million. That same director bought more than 108,000 shares in the prior week. After a disappointing earnings report earlier this month, GoHealth Inc (NASDAQ: GOCO) CEO Clinton Jones and another director indirectly scooped up 356,000 shares altogether for $11.24 to $11.48 apiece. That added up to over $4.05 million. The stock closed Friday at $12.00 per share. The 200,000 Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) shares that CEO Joe Walsh purchased this past week had prices ranging averaging $18.67 apiece. These transactions cost him more than $3.73 million. Note that a 10% owner parted with over 360,000 shares of this software and marketing company last week as well. The so-called Amazon of South Korea, Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG), recently completed its IPO. Two directors picked up more than 57,100 shares last week for the $35-per-share offering price. That cost them nearly $2 million. The stock has traded as high as $69 but ended the week near $45 a share. CEO Wade Miquelon and several other Joann Inc (NASDAQ: JOAN) insiders took advantage of this specialty retailer's IPO. The combined 105,000 shares they acquired, at the offering price of $12 a share, added up to over $1.26 million. Note that the shares ended the week's trading at $11.55 apiece. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) saw an executive add almost 37,400 shares early last week. The purchase prices for this beverage giant ranged from $33.30 to $33.53 a share, which cost that insider more than $1.24 million. An analyst upgrade pushed shares to $34.14 by week's end. And, after purchasing 10,000 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) shares earlier this month, a director added more than 13,100 more last week. At a secondary offering price of $76.00 apiece, the latest transaction cost the director just shy of $1 million. The stock ended the week trading at $70.47 a share. See also: PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Dropbox Note that some smaller amount of insider buying at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) was reported in the past week as well. At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Photo by Katherine Kromberg on Unsplash. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Comcast, Disney, Nike, Starbucks, Tesla And MoreBarron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Coupang, GameStop, Uber, Walker & Dunlop And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil prices post a modest gain after largest weekly slide since October

    Crude-oil futures post a modest gain on Monday, finding support after suffering from their largest weekly loss since October.

  • Jeep just unveiled an electric Wrangler concept - check out the Magneto

    The Jeep Magneto concept may offer a glimpse at what a future battery-powered Wrangler could be like.

  • This first-year Jeep Grand Cherokee is a '90s time warp, and it's for sale

    Given the ubiquity of the Jeep Grand Cherokee over the past 25+ years, it's easy to forget what a big deal this vehicle was when it was new. Launched with great fanfare at the 1992 Detroit Auto Show — Chrysler president Bob Lutz and Detroit mayor Coleman Young drove it up the steps of Cobo Hall and into the lobby through a plate-glass window. The model was supposed to replace the Cherokee but at the dawn of the modern SUV era, there was plenty of demand for both, with the Cherokee serving as the Grand Cherokee's more-affordable showroom-mate.

  • Analysis: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life

    Volkswagen and BMW's plans to grab market share in the fast-growing electric car market and challenge Tesla could shift the dial for their cheaply priced shares. A deadline set by many countries to go carbon-free by 2050 has led to rising adoption of zero-emission vehicles and Tesla has been at the forefront of this transformation, selling long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Despite a recent pullback, its stock has soared 650% in the last year, helped also by a cult following for CEO Elon Musk.

  • Talking Cars #299: Driving the 2021 Buick Envision

    Main theme: This week we discuss the steep increase we’ve seen in many new-car destination charges. A recent CR investigation found that mainstream automakers have been increasing destination cha...

  • Michael Brockers says he apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment

    After the Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford, Michael Brockers said the Rams took a "level up" at QB. Brockers says he apologized to Goff.

  • Biden administration sanctions Chinese officials for 'genocide' against Uighurs days after diplomatic spat in Alaska

    Human rights groups say China has forced over a million Uighur Muslims and other minorities into detention camps in Xinjiang.

  • Buddy Boeheim gets dad back to Sweet 16 as Syracuse tops WVU

    Buddy Boeheim kept shooting, carrying his Hall of Fame father and 11th-seeded Syracuse back into the Sweet 16. The Orange, a top program for four decades under Jim Boeheim, once again showed they're just as dangerous as an NCAA Tournament afterthought. “To win two games and be doubted in both, the underdog, this means everything,” Buddy Boeheim said.

  • Get a COVID vaccine, and get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut every single day this year

    While some Americans are still taking a “wait and see” approach on getting one of the available COVID-19 vaccines, Krispy Kreme is trying to sweeten the deal by offering people who get vaccinated a free doughnut every day for the rest of the year. “Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut,” the pastry and coffee chain tweeted on Monday. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut.

  • Homeowners in richer neighborhoods are being taxed at roughly half the rate of homeowners in lower-income neighborhoods

    A new study finds the poorest neighborhoods in the United States are effectively taxed twice as much as homes in wealthier neighborhoods.