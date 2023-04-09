Easter killing: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed on Coney Island

A man who was stabbed Easter Sunday on Coney Island made a doomed bid to reach police for help before collapsing and dying, a witness told the Daily News.

The 23-year-old victim got into a dispute with two men in their twenties or thirties prior to the attack, cops said. Responding officers found him at W. 23rd St. and Mermaid Ave. in Brooklyn at 2:12 p.m.

Photos of the scene showed blood on the driver’s side door handle of a Chrysler Town & Country minivan parked in the middle of Mermaid Ave., though details of the fight were not immediately clear.

A worker at King’s Food Market near the 60th Precinct stationhouse said he saw the victim’s desperate bid to reach cops after the incident.

“He drove to the police station,” Mohammed Asif told The News. “When he got to the police station, he lost consciousness and tried to get out of the car and he collapsed.”

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

Cops withheld the his name pending family notification.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody, according to police.