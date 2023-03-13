Easter shopping? Here are the best Easter basket fillers on Amazon from toys to treats

Every Easter basket deserves some goodies.

Hop hop. With the spring equinox approaching and Eostre in the air, it's time to celebrate rejuvenation, future ancestors and bunnies for the Easter holiday, with mouth-watering and fun Easter basket fillers. Easter is a time when the yard brims with spring flowers and you feel the pull of the pink moon.

You might be planning a backyard egg hunt or a family feast, or you might simply be creating an Easter basket to gift to your child on Easter morning. Whatever your purposes, Amazon has lots of Easter basket fillers to make the rabbit hop. Show your kids the bounty of spring with a well stuffed Easter basket.

1. M&M'S Easter Egg Milk Chocolate Candy

M&M's make a great Easter egg.

A classic for long car rides and movies, M&M's are also for Easter. These M&M's Easter Egg Milk Chocolate Candy are egg-shaped and ready to hatch with scrumptious chocolatey bites.

$12 at Amazon

2. Cherrysea Food Coloring Set

Dyed Easter eggs start with food coloring.

What says Easter like a basketful of colorfully dyed eggs? A good dye set like the Cherrysea Food Coloring Set will come with enough mixable colors so that you can get any color of egg you should want. Good quality dye also means that if you should choose, you'll be able to crack your egg's shell and create beautiful spiderwebbed print on the actual egg itself.

$12 at Amazon

3. Sumikkogurashi Cartoon Stickers

Bring some kawaii this Easter.

Make Easter a little more Kawaii this year with Sumikkogurashi. This Sumikkogurashi Cartoon Sticker set comes with 50 cute cartoon stickers that include lots of members of the Sumikkogurashi family. Whether your kid is already a fan of Ebifurai No Shippo and the gang or not, they'll love these waterproof PVC stickers.

$7 at Amazon

4. Cravebox Easter Snacks

Everything you need in a spring basket.

Looking for a one-and-done solution for a whole classroom or office? The Cravebox Easter Snacks package is built for just such occasions. The set comes with all the goodies needed for a basic Easter basket. The snack multipack features everything from Oreo Minis to Air Heads. The candies might not be Easter-themed, but they'll certainly give the rabbits in your life something to chew on.

$28 at Amazon

5. Regal Games Sidewalk Egg Chalk

Healthier than candy.

There's no disputing the fact that kids love candy, but the wise parent might remain wary. If you're looking for an Easter basket stuffer that won't spike (and crash) your kid's energy levels like junk food, then the Regal Games Sidewalk Egg Chalk could be the Easter Egg you've personally been seeking.

$9 at Amazon

6. Assorted Easter Basket Candy

Egg hunts require candy.

Candy has become a consistent part of Easter. Whether fruity, crunchy, or caramel-filled, candy is the treat that most kids hope to find among the flowers on an afternoon Easter egg hunt, let alone in their Easter basket.

This Easter-ready 100-pack from Mars includes many of the classics, like M&M's, Snickers, Three Musketeers and Starburst. All are sized to be tucked into classic plastic snap-together Easter eggs and hidden in the garden.

$11 at Amazon

7. Cadbury Mini Eggs

The classic Cadbury egg goes petite.

While they're not individually packaged like classic Cadbury Creme Eggs, a pack of Cadbury Mini Eggs is a superb addition to an Easter Basket. Bite-sized and tasty, these eggs have an attractive speckled shell with a slight crunch to it. Doled out into plastic shells, they also make a good stuffer for your plastic Easter egg shells.

$11 at Amazon

$12 at Amazon

8. Prextex Unfilled Easter Eggs, 36

Fill these eggs and let the fun commence.

If you have kids, then Easter Sunday is usually about watching little ones scamper through the garden in search of hidden treats. What do you need to make that happen? Prextex Unfilled Easter Eggs.

So many Easter egg packs come in bulk, with a hundred or more plastic shells. For most families such an amount is overkill. Prextex is available in a more moderate 36 or 12-pack; however, it's also got a 72-pack if you do end up shopping for the whole neighborhood.

From $8 at Amazon

9. Play-Doh Modeling Compound 10-Pack

Sculpt the Easter Bunny.

What's more fun than when the Easter Bunny brings treats? Sculpting them. Play-Doh Modeling Compound is the standard kid-friendly, non-toxic sculpting and kneading material. This 10-pack features ten colors in recyclable plastic containers. Tuck a couple into an Easter basket and watch a host of springy companions take shape.

$8 at Amazon

10. Joyin Big Bubble Wands

Bubble wands make a great Easter basket addition.

Another fun-as-candy treat is a classic bubble wand. Joyin 14.6-inch Big Bubble Wands are a great toy to slip into the Easter basket that needs a few more entertainment ideas. Watch your kids scamper about with these and turn the whole backyard into a bubble zone. Giggles are sure to ensue.

$12 at Amazon

11. Mochi Squishy Toys

Squishy animals for the kids.

As Easter gifts, Squishys work just as well as plushies. These cute miniatures fit in a classic Easter egg and will appeal to any kid who responds to a dose of spring cuteness. Complete with little bears, stars and even mochi snails, the Mochi Squishy Toys 25 pack is sure to get your kids squealing.

$11 at Amazon

12. Fun Little Toys

Wind up toys for all your Easter celebrations.

Wind up toys are as perennially a part of Easter as daisy flowers. The Fun Little Toys 25 pack might have some unorthodox Easter characters, like a green faced witch and a purple hippo-dragon, but it also has a wide selection of Easter classics, like grasshoppers and butterflies. Drop a few of these fun little toys into an Easter basket and give your family something to play with and gawk at.

$24 at Amazon

