For Easter, a spiced French cake so easy a kid can make it

This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for Yogurt Cake with Citrus and Spice. (Milk Street via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL
·4 min read

One beloved French cake is so easy that it is often the first recipe children are taught. And the main ingredient’s container is as crucial as the ingredient itself.

Gâteau au yaourt, or yogurt cake, took hold when yogurt began to be sold in tiny jars in the early 20th century. The jar itself doubled as the measuring unit for the cake’s other ingredients.

Simply spoon the yogurt into the mixing bowl, then use the empty jar to measure one container of oil, two of sugar and three of flour. Mix the wet and dry ingredients separately then combine. Pour the loose batter into a pan and bake.

The result is a moist, tender cake with a fine crumb similar to pound cake, but it’s surprisingly light from using oil instead of butter, and the yogurt’s slight tang balances the sugar.

In this recipe from our book “Cook What You Have,” which draws on pantry staples to assemble easy, weeknight dishes, we sadly couldn’t use the container to measure our ingredients since yogurt cups in the U.S. come in numerous sizes. But after standardizing the measurements, we boosted the flavor by adding grated citrus zest and cinnamon (or allspice or ground ginger or a combination of the three) to the batter.

To further lighten the cake, we whipped the eggs with the sugar to incorporate air into the batter. Citrus juice whisked with powdered sugar makes a quick finishing glaze, though the cake is equally good without it. Or you can simply sprinkle sugar onto the uncooked batter for a crispy crust.

Feel free to use whatever kind of citrus you have on hand — lemon, lime, orange or even grapefruit. The cake will keep for up to three days, tightly wrapped and stored at room temperature.

Yogurt Cake with Citrus and Spice

https://www.177milkstreet.com/recipes/yogurt-cake-citrus-spice

Start to finish: 1 hour (15 minutes active), plus cooling Makes one 8½-inch loaf cake

1¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon OR ground allspice OR ground ginger ¼ teaspoon plus ⅛ teaspoon table salt, divided 3 large eggs 1 cup white sugar 2 tablespoons grated citrus zest, plus 2 tablespoons citrus juice, plus more if needed (see headnote) ½ cup plain whole-milk yogurt OR ½ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt thinned with 3 tablespoons water ½ cup grapeseed or other neutral oil 1 cup powdered sugar

Heat the oven to 350°F with a rack in the middle position. Mist an 8½-by-4½-inch loaf pan with cooking spray, dust evenly with flour, then tap out the excess.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon salt; set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, white sugar and zest until well combined and lightened in color, about 1 minute. Add the yogurt, then whisk until well combined. Add the oil and whisk until homogeneous. Add the flour mixture and whisk just until no streaks remain. The batter will be very fluid.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted at the center of the cake comes out with a few crumbs attached, about 45 minutes.

Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Invert the cake onto the rack, lift off the pan and turn the loaf upright. Cool completely, about 1½ hours, before glazing.

In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar and the remaining ⅛ teaspoon salt, then gradually whisk in the juice; the glaze should be smooth, with the consistency of regular yogurt. If it is too thick, whisk in additional juice ½ teaspoon at a time to achieve the proper consistency.

Set the wire rack with the cake on a rimmed baking sheet. Using a spoon, drizzle the glaze over the top of the cake, letting some drip down the sides. Let the glaze set for about 30 minutes before slicing and serving.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Baking, no machine, festive Apr 3 (Easter Sun) Yogurt cake w/Citrus and Spice https://177milkstreet.quip.com/F9KjAWb0sejp/CHECKED-CWYH-Recipe-Yogurt-Cake-with-Citrus-and-Spice

Recommended Stories

  • Protein Coffee Is Ideal For Busy Bees Who Have No Time For Breakfast

    Mixing coffee with protein powder or protein shakes is the latest trend on social media. Here's how to make one and the best coffee protein shake you can buy.

  • Morris reunion with Mulkey has NCAA title game finale at LSU

    Alexis Morris will finish her college career playing in a national championship game for Kim Mulkey, the coach who five years ago kicked the standout guard off another team. For Morris, it has been quite a journey of growth and maturation from her freshman season at Baylor and through two other programs before a reunion with Mulkey at LSU that will end on the biggest stage. Morris had 27 points in the national semifinal game Friday night, when the Tigers beat top-seeded Virginia Tech 79-72 to advance to the school’s first national championship game in basketball — for women or men.

  • I tried Popeyes' new strawberry-frosted biscuit — and I'm glad I finally don't have to order jelly with my meal

    The cajun-themed chain just introduced the public to a brand new biscuit flavor, and Insider gave the buzzy strawberry biscuit a try.

  • Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 — How To Spot It

    Spotting rare coins is a lucrative hobby for some, but it takes patience and impeccable eyesight. If you're up for the hunt, keep your eyes peeled for this most unusual dime. $2,000 Quarter? Check...

  • Pernod says revenue in India hit as Delhi city delays licence

    Drinks giant Pernod Ricard is facing "massive losses" to business in India because its brands have not been available in the capital New Delhi for six months due to a licence issue delay, according to documents and sources. The issue is the latest business headache for the French spirits group in India, a key growth market. Pernod has operated for more than 20 years in Delhi and across India where licences to operate are granted by states individually, and in most cases have to be renewed every year.

  • Political novice ousts veteran in Montenegro vote

    A crushing defeat of Montenegro’s long-time leader Milo Djukanovic in a weekend presidential election heralds his final departure from the small Balkan state’s political scene after more than 30 years in power, analysts said Monday. Economy expert and political novice Jakov Milatovic won the presidential runoff election on Sunday, defeating Djukanaovic who led Montenegro to independence from much larger Serbia in 2006 and to NATO membership in 2017, despite strong opposition from former Slavic ally Russia. Milatovic won around 60% of the vote, according to the reliable independent pollsters.

  • Should You Hold CME Group (CME) For the Long Term?

    VGI Partners Global Investments Limited, an investment management company, released its 2022 annual investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm returned -22.3% (net) for the year ended 31st December 2022. 2022 was a challenging year for the global equity market, the S&P 500 declined -19% during the period, the […]

  • Gone with the Wind branded ‘harmful’ by its own publisher

    Gone with the Wind has been branded “harmful” in a trigger warning by its own publishers.

  • BYD Grew EV Sales 2.5 Times Faster Than Tesla in the Latest Quarter

    Chinese electric vehicle maker, and Tesla competitor, BYD continues to post very impressive growth figures. Tesla investors can be both a little concerned and a little encouraged by BYD’s numbers. The March 2023 figures include 102,670 all battery electric vehicles and 103,419 plug-in hybrid models.

  • Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial

    A Lebanese-Canadian academic who is the lone suspect in a 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue will go on trial Monday, nearly 43 years after four people were killed and 46 wounded in the unclaimed attack. French authorities identified Hassan Diab as a suspect in 1999. Diab, 69, has denied involvement in the attack and said he was at a university in Beirut at the time of the western Paris bombing.

  • "Little Annoyances Become Bigger Problems": 22 People Shared The Harsh Realities Of Marriage That No One Talks About

    "Your spouse's family problems become your problems too."

  • Your Daily FinanceScope for April 02, 2023

    The best things in life are free, but we could all use some extra cash. Let us lead you to the land of green with our daily finance horoscope!

  • Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of April 03, 2023

    Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of April 03, 2023. Discover your Weekly Love Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.

  • This Diet Can Lower Your Threat of Heart Attack and Stroke (Even If You're High Risk)

    The Mediterranean diet can lower your risk of having a heart attack or stroke, even if you’re at high risk for either, new study finds. Experts explain.

  • 20 Beef Recipes That Come Together In Just One Dish

    This list includes one-dish recipes that come together in a Dutch oven, on a sheet pan, in a cast-iron skillet, in a slow cooker, and even an Instant Pot. Using your Instant Pot allows spaghetti and meatballs to come together in under an hour without dirtying multiple dishes. Steak dinner is even more enjoyable when it comes together on one sheet pan.

  • South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill

    The South Korean, U.S. and Japanese navies began their first anti-submarine drills in six months on Monday to boost their coordination against increasing North Korean missile threats, South Korea’s military said. The two-day drills come as North Korea’s recent unveiling of a type of battlefield nuclear warhead prompted worries the country may conduct its first nuclear test since 2017. The maritime exercises in international waters off South Korea’s southern island of Jeju involved the nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and naval destroyers from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

  • Bad start, big hole lead to end of Miami's Final Four run

    It didn't take long for Wooga Poplar to notice something was wrong offensively for Miami in the program's first Final Four game. Miami earned its way to the Final Four in part by having one of the nation's best offenses, capable of scoring off the dribble or hitting from outside while boasting multiple options for hitting big shots. The Hurricanes couldn't finish drives, missed jumpers and clanged 3-pointers off the rim in a frustrating first half that put them in a double-digit deficit against Connecticut.

  • ‘This Trainer Advice Helped Me Finally Do 5 Perfect Pushups From My Toes’

    Four trainers give their best, expert-backed advice to work your way up to doing five perfect pushups from your toes, with modifications and regressions.

  • Giants will host Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr. for top-30 visit

    The New York Giants will host Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. on one of their top-30 visits.

  • The Most Common Kitchen Design Problems and Ways to Tackle Them (10 photos)

    When it comes to kitchen planning, designers hear the same complaints from homeowners about what’s wrong or frustrating about their kitchens. Most of these recurring problems — and their resulting complaints — stem from a kitchen not having been designed with the owners’ needs in mind (often the case,...