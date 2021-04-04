Easter Sunday grocery, drugstore chains: Trader Joe's, Walmart open, while Costco, Target, Publix closed
If you forget a key ingredient for your Easter meal or need more eggs and candy, you have some options Sunday.
And at least two more options than the holiday in 2020.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trader Joe's and BJ's Wholesale Club were among the retailers who broke with past tradition and stay closed on the holiday.
On Sunday, both are open. But don’t plan on shopping for groceries at Costco, Target or Sam’s Club. As in recent years, the stores will be closed.
Walmart and several grocery store chains remain open though some have reduced hours. Store pharmacies are often closed or operate with limited hours.
Not all locations will be open and store hours can vary by location and can be affected by state or local laws. To be on the safe side, check with your location before heading out. Websites are not always updated to reflect holiday hours.
Easter 2021 grocery stores open
This list also includes convenience stores and drugstore chains:
Grocery stores closed on Easter 2021
The following stores are closed Sunday:
Aldi (Stores in California and Arizona are open, the company notes on its website)
