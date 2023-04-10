Easter Sunday shooting in Sarasota leaves an adult and a teenager injured, police say

An adult and a teenager were shot and taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries on Easter Sunday.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the shooting that took place in Newtown, a community in North Sarasota. SPD said officers in the area heard multiple gunshots in the 2700 block of Maple Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found a 19-year-old woman that was shot, a news release said. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, while officers discovered a 17-year-old boy was also shot and taken to Bradenton’s Blake Medical Center, the release said.

Both were released from the respective hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The SPD report said officers found evidence that bullets hit 11 parked cars and two homes, but no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to Detective Kim Laster with the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS or http://www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.