Easter, Ukraine and the persistence of evil

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Randall Balmer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jesus
    Jesus
    Jewish preacher and religious leader, central figure of Christianity
  • Mary Magdalene
    Follower of Jesus
Photo collage with flowers and crucifix laid atop a woman on blue and yellow papers with a bullet on a wire at her feet
(Susan Tibbles / For The Times)

In the New Testament accounts of the resurrection of Jesus, no passage is more poignant than Mary Magdalene’s breathless declaration to the apostles Peter and John: “They have taken the Lord out of the tomb, and we do not know where they have laid him.” We can well imagine that far too many families in Ukraine in this moment of darkness are saying much the same thing as they search for loved ones amid the carnage of war: “We do not know where they have laid him.”

Mass graves are being unearthed. Executed civilians, hands tied behind their backs, have been left by the side of the road. Entire cities have been essentially wiped off the map. Rescuers seek the living and the dead, sheltered or homeless or buried beneath the rubble.

The story that Christians call the Passion narrative reminds us of the presence of evil in the world — as if we needed such a reminder.

You don’t have to share the Christian belief that Jesus was the son of God to acknowledge that he was a decent and gentle man, someone who heralded the meek and told his followers to turn the other cheek, someone who lauded peacemakers and insisted that anyone who aspired to follow him must visit prisoners, welcome the foreigner, care for orphans and widows and take notice of those he called “the least of these.”

Yet, despite his gentleness and compassion, despite his renunciation of temporal power, Jesus died the slow, excruciating death of an insurrectionist at the hands of Roman authorities. Yes, there is evil in the world.

The people of Ukraine understand that too well. Without provocation, a neighboring autocrat has decided to feed his insatiable ego by invading a sovereign nation, exacting a fearsome toll of casualties and destruction. This madman, who professes to be a follower of Jesus, has prosecuted his war against Ukraine with no regard to “just war” theory.

What is worse, Vladimir Putin has perpetrated this evil with the apparent blessing of the Russian Orthodox Church. A new Orthodox cathedral, dedicated to the armed forces and located on the outskirts of Moscow, featured a massive mosaic depicting Putin and his advisors triumphantly celebrating the Russian conquest of Crimea in 2014. High above the scene, the Blessed Virgin Mary cast her protective veil, suggesting that the annexation was divinely sanctioned.

The backlash was swift, and the image was removed before the cathedral’s consecration. When apprised of the matter, Putin reportedly remarked, “Someday our grateful descendants will appreciate our accomplishments. But for now, it is still too early for that.”

Far too often, evil and ego walk hand in hand. And far too often those who purport to be followers of Jesus have perpetrated such evil.

From the Crusades and the Wars of Religion to Manifest Destiny, from the Inquisition and the scourge of slavery to “enhanced interrogation” at Abu Ghraib and children separated from parents at the border, those who claim to be Christians have been complicit in violence and evil. Putin’s gratuitous invasion of Ukraine is merely the most recent example.

What do we make of the persistence of evil more than 2,000 years after Mary Magdalene frantically searched for the body of Jesus? Phalanxes of theologians through the centuries have tried to explain it, blaming everything from social circumstances to human nature itself.

But the fact remains that we have not eradicated evil from the world, and the deterrents we have devised — shaming, incarceration, sanctions, war crimes tribunals — may have stanched some of the violence, but they certainly haven’t eliminated the incidence of evil.

Where does this leave us, especially those who identify as followers of Jesus, during this season of Easter? It’s unrealistic to expect that we can undo the evil of decades and centuries past, although we bear responsibility for reconciliation and reparations.

Our best strategy is to address the evil at hand, before it metastasizes into a greater peril. In the case of Ukraine, many nations have united in opposition to Putin, and for now at least, their calculation is that violence should not be met with violence.

In the face of such titanic forces, it may seem that there’s little individuals can do to eliminate or redress the war's overwhelming evil. But we can act in small ways — with contributions to humanitarian organizations, with forthright condemnations of Russian Orthodox complicity and yes, prayer. As the Bible says, we weep with those who weep. And no, Putin does not deserve to be heroized in an Orthodox cathedral for his monstrous invasion of neighboring nations.

The resurrection narrative in the New Testament attests to the presence of evil. But Easter is also a story of hope. Mary Magdalene did find Jesus, and the Christian gloss on that discovery is that evil and death do not have the final word.

Randall Balmer, a professor at Dartmouth College and an Episcopal priest, is the author of "Bad Faith: Race and the Rise of the Religious Right."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Easter Sunday storms are in the forecast in North Texas, weather service says

    Easter weekend is going to be hot, humid and windy in North Texas this year as a cold front moves into the area, bringing storms east of Interstate 35.

  • Confusion reigns as school shooter's jury selection moves on

    Confusion reigned as jury selection in the death penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz concluded its second week with no immediate end in sight. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, presiding over her first death penalty case, united prosecutors and defense attorneys in protest over her plans for concluding the lengthy process of picking the panel that will decide if Cruz is executed for killing 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day 2018.

  • Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station

    Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard their country's newest orbital station in the longest crewed mission to date for China's ambitious space program. The Shenzhou 13 space capsule landed in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, shown live on state TV. During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman.

  • Why are Republicans so obsessed with Hunter Biden?

    President Joe Biden’s youngest son has no role in the Biden Administration. But as Andrew Feinberg explains, that hasn’t stopped Republicans from using him to hurt his father

  • York: Democrats and the ongoing disaster of "Bidenflation'

    Byron York's column takes a closer look at the latest inflation report and says the rising cost of basic necessities is bad news for Democrats

  • Two mass shootings in Fresno prevented as part of massive gang sweep, police chief says

    “Today, Fresno is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said at Fresno police HQ.

  • Finland ‘highly likely’ to join NATO, minister says

    Finland’s minister of European Affairs said the country is “highly likely” to join NATO as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. Tytti Tuppurainen told Sky News that polls in Finland, which borders Russia, show significant support for joining the alliance. “At this point I would say it is highly likely, but a decision has not yet…

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she won't resign and is 'rather puzzled' by reports that she's mentally unfit to serve

    "I'm not isolated. I see people. My attendance is good. I put in the hours. We represent a huge state," the 88-year-old told the Chronicle.

  • 'I just cry': CSU tennis player from Ukraine turns to teammates, sport amid horrors of war

    About the only time Anastasiia Kotsyuba isn't checking on the safety of family back home in Ukraine is when she's on the court playing tennis for CSU.

  • 'Fire rainbows' enthrall residents in North Carolina on Good Friday

    Western North Carolina residents were treated to a colorful atmospheric phenomenon on the afternoon of Apr. 15, Good Friday. Photos shared on social media showed what is known colloquially as a "fire rainbow" or, as people posting on Twitter referred to them, "rainbow clouds." The pre-Easter optical phenomenon is known technically a "circumhorizontal arc" and is created by sunlight reflecting off of ice crystals. To see this ice halo, the sun needs to be more than 58 degrees high in the sky, and

  • 'Carrie' star Piper Laurie recalls befriending Paul Newman, Rock Hudson: 'I enjoyed every moment of it'

    Piper Laurie will introduce two of her films, 1952’s “Has Anybody Seen My Gal” and 1961’s “The Hustler," at this year's TCM Classic Film Festival.

  • Austrian chancellor: Putin ‘believes he is winning’

    Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in a new interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin “believes he is winning the war” almost two months after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Nehammer, who met with Putin last week in Moscow, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Russian leader told him that the war is “necessary,” even though…

  • Ukraine uses facial recognition to send photos of dead Russian soldiers to their families

    Ukraine uses facial recognition to send photos of dead Russian soldiers to their families

  • I no longer drive and want to retire in a highly walkable urban area with many cultural activities — where should I go?

    If your heart is set on a large urban area on the East Coast, what you need most might be a public-transit map that shows the connections to where you want to go. State universities often have programs that let older residents audit certain classes for free.

  • Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk

    On what is supposed to be Christianity's most joyful day, Pope Francis made an anguished Easter Sunday plea for peace in the “senseless” war in Ukraine and in other armed conflicts raging in the world, and voiced worry about the risk of nuclear warfare. “May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of this cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged,” Francis said, speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter's Square. The pontiff had just finished celebrating Easter Mass in the square packed by faithful for the holiday for the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020.

  • TikToker shares surprising spice hack: 'Feeling like a professional chef'

    A brilliantly simple hack that will change the way you season food.

  • 75 Best Easter Messages and Wishes to Share with Your Loved Ones

    Celebrate the holiday by sending one of these best Easter wishes and messages to your friends and family. We have cute, short and religious sayings.

  • Why Easter is called Easter, and other little-known facts about the holiday

    The date of Easter, when the resurrection of Jesus is said to have taken place, changes from year to year. The reason for this variation is that Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. I am a religious studies scholar specializing in early Christianity, and my research shows that this dating of Easter goes back to the complicated origins of this holiday and how it has evolved over the centuries. Easter is quite similar to other major holida

  • 'Thank You for Not Killing Us.'

    BORODIANKA, Ukraine — The first sign of trouble was when a squad of Chechen soldiers burst through the gate. They jumped from their Jeeps, combat boots hitting the pavement hard, and ordered the 500 patients and staff of Borodianka’s special-needs home into the courtyard, at gunpoint. “We thought we were going to be executed,” Maryna Hanitska, the home’s director, said in an interview this week, days after Russian forces withdrew from Borodianka. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New Y

  • Russia Shows Off Crew of Sunken Moskva Warship—With Quite a Few Missing

    RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRYRussia’s Defense Ministry released a brief video on Saturday of the head of the Navy meeting with crew members of the sunken warship Moskva, as social media posts have surfaced that appear to confirm at least one death on board.In a 26-second video—the first public appearance of the crew since Moscow admitted the country’s most powerful battleship had sunk—Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov is seen meeting with crew members in Sevastopol. About 100 sailors can be seen, although at