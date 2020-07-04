Is Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

How are hedge funds trading Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 10% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards DEA over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, V3 Capital, managed by Charles Fitzgerald, holds the most valuable position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA). V3 Capital has a $68.9 million position in the stock, comprising 15.1% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Renaissance Technologies, holding a $53.5 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism include David Harding's Winton Capital Management, Mark Coe's Intrinsic Edge Capital and Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position V3 Capital allocated the biggest weight to Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA), around 15.07% of its 13F portfolio. Intrinsic Edge Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.71 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DEA.