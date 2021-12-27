Eastern Connecticut murder cases expected to see trial dates in 2022

A murder case’s path through the judicial system is a slow and exacting process even during a typical year, but the COVID-19 crisis – and the subsequent closure of many state courts for in-person proceedings - led to many such Eastern Connecticut cases being delayed longer than usual.

But the re-opening of courts and the resumption of jury trials in June led to significant progress in a few local murder cases that will likely be tried or otherwise concluded in 2022. Other pending cases span from Norwich to Thompson and involve defendants whose proceedings have, in some instances, been pending since 2019.

Several Eastern Connecticut murder cases will be carried over into the new year, including many involving Norwich victims.

Patrick Antoine

The trial of a 45-year-old Norwich man accused of killing his wife and unborn child in 2016 is tentatively set to be heard in New London Superior Court by a three-judge panel in January. Patrick Antoine is charged with murder, first-degree arson and assault of a pregnant woman resulting in the termination of the pregnancy in connection with the June 2, 2016 death of Margarette Mady, who was carrying his baby when he allegedly killed her and the baby before setting a Franklin Street apartment on fire. Antoine told police he believed Mady was a voodoo priestess who planned to kill him as a sacrifice to the child’s birth.

Jean Jacques

The retrial of a man whose previous Norwich murder conviction was overturned is also expected to happen in the coming months in New London. Jean Jacques is accused of stabbing 25-year-old Casey Chadwick to death in 2015 and leaving her body in a closet. He was found guilty in 2016 of the murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison, but the state Supreme Court later unanimously ruled that Jacques, a convicted felon, deserved a new trial because a search by Norwich police violated his constitutional rights.

Julio Cruz-Cabrera

The case of a Willimantic man accused of scalding his girlfriend, Angela Martinez-Acevedo, with hot cooking oil before strangling her in October 2018 is back on the Danielson Superior Court trial docket. Julio Cruz-Cabrera seemed poised to accept a plea offer to settle his case short of a trial when he abruptly declined the 50-year prison term deal in September. If convicted on the murder, assault and strangulation charges, Cruz-Cabrera faces up to 90 years in prison.

Norwich murder cases

The cases of three men accused in separate 2020 Norwich murders are not currently set for trials, but will continue to be heard in New London Superior Court. They have all pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Massachusetts resident Jeffrey Stovall is accused of stabbing 33-year-old Jason Beck to death at a Sandy Lane residence in January 2020. Stovall allegedly told police the murder was the result of a domestic argument. He is due next in court on Jan. 11.

Kendon Cole III is accused of fatally shooting 66-year-old Edward McIntyre on June 10, 2020. Witnesses told police the two men, allegedly involved in drug sales, may have argued about the renting of a room at McIntyre’s Laurel Hill apartment. Cole is slated to be in court next on Jan. 5.

Phillip Wise is charged in the July 21, 2020 fatal shooting death of 39-year-old Anthony Williams on Lake Street. Witnesses told police the two men were engaged in a confrontation seconds before Williams was shot. Wise is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 9.

2019 murder cases still pending

A Glastonbury man accused of the 2019 drive-by shooting death of a Preston man appeared ready last year to take his murder case to trial, though pandemic restrictions on trials scotched that plan. Francis Giannelli, accused of killing Robert Thompson, will appear in New London Superior Court next on Jan. 12.

A Massachusetts man was recently found competent to be tried in connection with a Thompson murder, though the case has yet to be set down for a trial. Kyle Carpenter, a diagnosed schizophrenic, is accused of stabbing his father, 61-year-old Keith Carpenter Sr., to death in November 2019 and injuring his mother at the couple North Grosvenordale home. The younger Carpenter spent months at a state psychiatric hospital after refusing food and medication while in jail.

