As Eastern Europe shrinks, rural Bulgaria is becoming a ghostland

The boardwalk along the Danube in Vidin, a city in a region of Bulgaria that is experiencing rapid depopulation. (Jodi Hilton / For The Times)

Ivan Mladenov has watched life steadily drain out of the Bulgarian countryside.

In the 1960s, his village, Skomlya, was a small but bustling community of more than 200 people, well placed near a river, railway line and one of the region’s main roads in the foothills of northwest Bulgaria.

Today, its population has shrunk to about 20, with only about a dozen people living here full time during the hard winter months.

A graveyard silence blankets the village, which is slowly returning to nature. Mladenov — an energetic man with a full gray beard — says there are about 80 houses, but most are abandoned and overgrown with weeds.

“It’s lonely — there’s the TV and that’s it,” he says. “For entertainment, there’s a shop I can go to in the next village. Or I can start an argument with my neighbor.”

At 61, Mladenov says he’s the village’s youngest member, “besides the mayor.” The rest are well into their pension years.

As time progresses, somebody else dies and the village grows that much smaller. An electrical pole near the main road is dotted with notices of deaths and death anniversaries, attesting to this slow attrition.

“We’re falling apart,” Mladenov says. “There’s nobody here — nobody.”

Bulgaria is shrinking.

Since communism’s end 30 years ago, the number of inhabitants has decreased by more than a fifth, from nearly 9 million to about 7 million. That is roughly equivalent to the percentage of loss seen in Syria over the last decade — the difference being that Syria was at war.

Large portions of the countryside have been hollowed out: The population is gone, but the buildings still stand.

According to the United Nations, if these trends continue, Bulgaria will contract further to about 5.4 million people by midcentury — a reduction of an additional 23%. Other estimates say it could go as low as 4 million, less than half its peak population.

And Bulgaria is just one of many places being transformed by huge demographic shifts. In North America, East Asia and elsewhere in Europe, birthrates are taking a nosedive. Last year in the U.S., the total number of births hit a 32-year low, and the average fertility rate dropped to 1.72 births per woman from 1.76 — the fourth straight year the rate has decreased.

At the same time, urbanization is enticing the young and ambitious out of the countryside. Rural communities everywhere are disappearing.

Of all the world’s regions that are depopulating, however, Eastern Europe has been hit hardest. Latvia, Moldova, Ukraine, Croatia, Lithuania, Romania, Serbia, Poland and Hungary regularly figure among the world’s nations experiencing the biggest losses.

Since the 1990s, the former communist bloc has seen its population plummet by 18 million, to 292 million — the world’s biggest case of depopulation not related to war.

The causes are the same throughout the region: low birth rates and out-migration. According to the U.N. World Population Report, women here on average have 1.66 children — well below the 2.1 needed to offset the deaths in the population. At the same time, masses of working-age people are leaving to look for jobs in Western Europe and beyond.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the region has also been seized by a wave of nationalist populism, as nativist movements such as Poland's Law and Justice party and Hungary's Fidesz party have swept to power on nationalist, anti-immigrant platforms. Elsewhere, Brexit, the election of President Trump and France's "yellow vest" uprising all have roots in rural and suburban areas where there's a sense that local communities are either being overwhelmed by newcomers — some, ironically, from Eastern Europe — or simply disappearing.

“There are studies [that show] in villages and regions where you have loss of population, even if it isn’t in Eastern Europe, you have growing fear of loss of cultural identity as a result of the influx of newcomers,” said Ruzha Smilova, program director at the Center for Liberal Strategies in Sofia, Bulgaria's capital. She studies the relationship between population loss and nativist movements.