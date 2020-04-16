Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg

Eastern European farm workers are being flown to the UK on charter flights to pick fruit and vegetable crops.

Air Charter Service has told the BBC that the first flight will land on Thursday in Stansted carrying 150 Romanian farm workers.

The firm told the BBC that the plane is the first of up to six set to operate between mid-April and the end of June.

Government department Defra said it was encouraging people across the UK "to help bring the harvest in".

British farmers recently warned that crops could be left to rot in the field because of a shortage of seasonal workers from Eastern Europe. Travel restrictions due to the coronavirus lockdown have meant most workers have stayed at home.

Several UK growers have launched a recruitment drive, calling for local workers to join the harvest to prevent millions of tonnes of fruit and vegetables going to waste. However, concerns remain that they won't be able to fulfil the demand on farms.

One of the UK's biggest fresh food producers, G's Fresh, based in Cambridgeshire, confirmed it chartered two out of the six flights carrying Eastern European farm workers from Romania.

Derek Wilkinson, managing director of G's Fresh's Sandfield Farms division, told the BBC that the 150 workers arriving at Stansted from eastern Romania on Thursday will be taken by bus to farms in East Anglia to pick lettuce.

The firm has been working closely with Public Health England on safe transport arrangements and the group will be fully screened on arrival in the UK. Anyone found to have a temperature will be quarantined.

Mr Wilkinson said his business needed 3,000 seasonal workers, with the greatest need in May at the start of the spring onion harvest, followed by the pea and bean crop in June.

He added that the company had had a good response to a recruitment campaign aimed at local workers. So far, 500 British people have registered their interest.

Many UK growers depend on seasonal migrant workers from Eastern Europe More

The Air Charter Service, a private firm, has already arranged flights for seasonal workers in other countries. It flew 1,000 farm workers to Germany from Bulgaria and Romania in recent weeks.

The workers will board in Iasi, eastern Romania, after having their temperatures taken and filling out a health questionnaire. The BBC understands that they will be taken from the airport by minibuses to farms in the South East and the Midlands.

Seasonal worker shortage

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) said up to 70,000 fruit and vegetable pickers were needed. It is calling for a modern-day "land army" of UK workers.

NFU vice president Tom Bradshaw told the BBC: "Growers that rely on seasonal workers to grow, pick and pack our fresh fruit, veg and flowers are extremely concerned about the impact coronavirus restrictions may have on their ability to recruit this critical workforce this season."

"In the meantime, I would encourage anyone who is interested in helping pick for Britain this summer to contact one of the approved agricultural recruiters."

A national campaign is appealing to students and those who have lost their jobs in bars, cafes and shops to help with the harvest.

Several schemes have been set up to recruit new workers. They include one by the charity Concordia, which typically helps young people arrange experiences abroad, and another by the industry bodies British Summer Fruit and British Apples and Pears.

Data released to the BBC last week by job search engines suggested that those recruitment efforts might be paying off.

Totaljobs said it had seen 50,000 searches for farming jobs in one week alone. It added that searches for terms such as "fruit picker" or "farm worker" had surged by 338% and 107% respectively.

Indeed.co.uk said that there had been a huge spike in interest for fruit picker jobs in particular. Between 18 March and 1 April, there was an increase of more than 6,000% in searches for these roles on its website.