An Eastern Idaho teen went missing four years ago. Police just found his car.

The vehicle that a missing Eastern Idaho teen was last seen driving in 2018 was located in the Snake River on Sunday, police said.

The 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback driven by then 16-year-old Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving was located and removed from the Snake River just south of Johns Hole boat ramp in Idaho Falls, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Along with Idaho Falls police, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Adventures with Purpose, a search and recovery dive team and a local towing company, assisted in removing the vehicle from the river. Police also verified the license plate number.

Human remains were found inside the vehicle, but police had not confirmed if the remains are those of Hall, according to the news release. The department is trying to identify the remains and process the vehicle. The Hall family was contacted.

Hall left his parent’s home on Jan. 22, 2018, according to a previous news release from the department. He took a 9mm handgun and various camping and survival gear, and he left a note saying that he intended to take his own life.

But the search for Hall, who would be 20 years old now, didn’t end. His parents hired a private investigator in April 2020, and police continued to regularly review the case, according to the prior news release.

A spokesperson with the department said Monday that no additional information was available.