Eastern Kentucky city council member charged with meth possession, records show

A city council member from Booneville was arrested Friday in Clay County after police allegedly found meth in her vehicle, according to court documents.

Betty Sebastian, 60, has been charged with drug possession and failure to wear seat belts. She was booked into the Clay County Detention Center but later released on her own recognizance.

According to court documents, Sebastian was spotted leaving a cemetery on Pennington Hill Road without wearing a seat belt. The officer who stopped her described Sebastian as nervous, according to an arrest citation. The officer wrote that Sebastian’s “story was not matching up” with what she previously said, so the officer sought permission to search her vehicle.

During the search, the officer found a clear plastic baggy containing what was believed to be meth, according to court records. The baggy was inside a cigarette pack, according to court documents.

Officials from Booneville City Hall confirmed Sebastian is a city council member. She’s due in court April 4 for an arraignment.