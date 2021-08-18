Eastern Kentucky deputy shot during a pursuit. Officers returned fire, shot suspect

An Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s deputy has been released from the hospital after a suspect shot him following a vehicle pursuit, according to Kentucky State Police.

After a multi-county pursuit, the suspect fired shots at law enforcement, hitting the deputy once, according to state trooper Shane Goodall. Law enforcement returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times, Goodall said. The suspect was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa and eventually transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Goodall said.

“It all originated in Johnson County on some type of domestic disturbance complaint,” Goodall said.

The suspect fled Johnson County sheriff’s deputies and state police at the original scene and led them into Lawrence County, state police said. Goodall said the Ashland state police post received the call about the pursuit about 9:14 p.m. It was unclear how long the pursuit lasted before the suspect fired.

The suspect was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, Goodall said. The deputy who was shot had been treated and released from the hospital and was “doing well,” Goodall said.

Goodall said it wasn’t yet clear how many times the suspect fired at law enforcement or how many shots were fired back.

The state police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating, Goodall said. The agency typically investigates when officers from other Kentucky police agencies fire their weapons or get shot while on duty.

The Critical Incident Response Team would release names of the suspect and the law enforcement officers involved at a later time, Goodall said. The suspect was expected to face charges but those likely won’t be announced until after he gets out of the hospital, Goodall said.

Law enforcement agencies in Kentucky posted words of support on social media after the shooting. The Johnson County sheriff’s office said it was praying “for everyone involved in the incident.”

The Martin City Police Department also said it was sending prayers to the sheriff’s office.