Eastern Kentucky man accused of shooting a cop, faces attempted murder charge

A man from Eastern Kentucky is facing several charges after he allegedly shot a police officer and sparked a large manhunt, according to Kentucky State Police.

Sometime early Monday morning, Flatwoods police received a report of a suspicious person in the area of Bay Berry Townhomes. State police said officer Tommy Robinson responded and was shot in the neck shortly after making contact with the suspect, Jonathan Smithers, 41.

Robinson was sent to the hospital while a large manhunt for Smithers ensued.

Flatwoods Police Chief David Smith said via a Facebook post Monday afternoon that Robinson was in stable condition.

Sometime during the search, Smithers allegedly assaulted a female at the Flatwoods SuperQuick, according to state police. She was able to elude Smithers by hiding in the store.

Sometime later during the search, a trooper spotted Smithers in the area of Argillite Road. State police said Smithers fled but the trooper caught up to Smithers and deployed his taser on him.

During the taser deployment, Smithers fell and suffered a cut to his forehead, according to state police. He was treated by Greenup EMS and taken to a local hospital.

Smithers is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and others, according to state police.

Smithers was also charged with promoting a minor in a sex performance and possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor on April 26 in Boyd County, according to court records.

He’s booked at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

In 2003, Smithers was charged with attempted murder and burglary after he stabbed a 10-year-old girl during a home invasion in 2003, according to the Daily Independent. Smithers served 17 years in prison and was released less than two years ago, according to the Daily Independent.