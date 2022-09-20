Eastern Kentucky man charged with murder after shooting man at his home

Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation in Pike County after a man was shot and killed.

The shooting took place at approximately 6:42 p.m. Monday at a residence on Caney Drive in Pikeville. State police said they arrived to the home to find a man who had been shot. Police said Monroe Jackson, 56, and Ryan Hurst, 32, got into an altercation and Jackson fatally shot Hurst.

Court documents say the shooting took place at Jackson’s home. He has been charged with murder and booked into the Pike County Detention Center, according to state police. Jackson was scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.