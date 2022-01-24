Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for armed robberies

An Eastern Kentucky man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after he admitted to committing armed robberies at a bank and a check-cashing shop.

Larry Crump 37, was sentenced Friday to 19.5 years in federal prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves. Crump admitted that he stole nearly $40,000 in cash when he committed the two robberies. About $37,000 came from the bank robbery, according to court records. Under federal law Crump has to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, which would be more than 16.5 years.

Crump will also be on probation for five years following his release, prosecutors said.

Crump committed both robberies within a week of each other in November 2020, according to court records. He threatened an employee with a gun at a Check N Cash store in Mt. Sterling and took off with about $900 in cash. Several days later, he pulled out a gun at Peoples Bank in Mt. Sterling and demanded money.

Investigators identified the car Crump used during both robberies. Surveillance photos were posted to the Mt. Sterling police department’s Facebook page and “several witnesses identified the defendant,” according to court records.

After being arrested, Crump pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery, bank robbery, using a gun in furtherance of a violent crime and possessing a gun as a convicted felon, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in October.

Patricia Rowe, one of Crump’s family friends, wrote a letter to the court and asked that Reeves be lenient on Crump. Rowe said Crump suffered from health issues and needed to be in a mental facility where he could get proper help.

“We understand actions have consequences, and even Mr. Crump knows and recognizes his mistakes and never plans on repeating them,” Rowe wrote. “He has stated how deeply sorry he is and is full of regret. He recognizes his actions were wrong and (affected) many people.”

Crump stashed some of the money at a relative’s house, according to court records. The relative, Garry Crump, was convicted of being an accessory after the fact and making false statements to an FBI agent, according to court records.

Garry Crump was also sentenced Friday and ordered to report to a prison facility in March, but additional sentencing terms weren’t available in federal court records as of Monday afternoon.

