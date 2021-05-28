Eastern Kentucky man tries to run over a cop, flees police after being shot at

Jeremy Chisenhall
An Eastern Kentucky police officer shot at a suspect Thursday afternoon after the suspect allegedly tried to run the cop over, according to Kentucky State Police.

James Bussell, a 45-year-old from Owingsville, allegedly sped away from a Mount Sterling police officer during a traffic stop, made a U-turn and tried to run over the officer. The officer involved in the traffic stop fired his gun at Bussell, but didn’t hit him. The suspect made another U-turn and tried to run the cop over again, state police said.

After Bussell’s second attempt to run the officer over, his car got stuck, according to state police. He got out and fled on foot, state police said. The altercation didn’t result in any injuries, police said.

The Mount Sterling police department said it obtained a warrant to arrest Bussell on charges of attempting to murder a police officer, fleeing or evading police in a vehicle and wanton endangerment of an officer.

Police were still looking for Bussell Thursday night. Anyone with information about his location was asked to call Kentucky State Police at 606-784-4127 or the Mount Sterling Police Department at 859-498-8899.

State police were called in to investigate because the officer fired his gun. State police have statewide jurisdiction and investigate officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.

