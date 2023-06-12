Eastern Kentucky officer shot in cruiser; police searching for suspect

A police officer in Olive Hill was shot Monday afternoon, a Kentucky State Police trooper said.

The Olive Hill Police Department officer was sitting stationary in his cruiser “when a bullet came through the passenger side window and struck him in the arm,” said Trooper Shane Goodall, the public information officer at KSP Post 14 in Ashland.

The incident was reported at 3:15 p.m. and happened on Scott Street in the Carter County town, WSAZ reported. The suspect was on the run Monday afternoon, the TV station reported.

Goodall said he had no update on the suspect as of 4:40 p.m.

“We are asking the community, if there are any unusual suspects around their residence, to please let us know,” Goodall said.

The shot came from a wooded area and the suspect was not seen, WSAZ reported. The officer was not responding to a call when he was shot.

Those in downtown Olive Hill and people in areas around Mill Street, Tom T. Hall Blvd. and Route 2 were told by police to shelter in place.

The injured officer was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, Goodall said.

“Following reports out of Olive Hill, I am asking Kentuckians to join Britainy and me in praying for one of their police officers, who was shot this afternoon and is receiving care,” Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Monday evening. “We are here for this family and entire law enforcement community during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.