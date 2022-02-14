Eastern Kentucky police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who attacked taxi driver

Ashland police are searching for a suspect who “brutally attacked” a taxi driver Sunday and is wanted for attempted murder, according to police.

Police said in a Facebook post they were called to a reported stabbing in the parking lot of Bruce Apartments at roughly 3 p.m. Sunday. A man identified as Paul Gower, 20, allegedly assaulted and stabbed the driver multiple times in the head and chest. He also stole a sum of cash.

The driver was flown to a local hospital for critical care, per police. As of Sunday evening, the victim was in stable condition.

The Criminal Investigations Section of the Ashland Polcie Department spoke to witnesses and gathered evidence at the scene, which led investigators to identify Gower as the suspect. Police said Gower was on the run and was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who sees Gower is encouraged to call 911. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked contact the Ashland Police Department at 606-385-3273 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 606-385-3127.