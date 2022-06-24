Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s deputy shoots suspect, state police say

A Breathitt County deputy sheriff on Friday shot a suspect multiple times, according to Kentucky State Police.

As of 1 p.m., the individual who had been shot was alive, said state Trooper Matthew Gayheart.

“The officer was not shot,” Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said in a social media post.

Sheriff’s office staff and Gayheart said they could not immediately provide additional information.

This developing story will be updated with more information.