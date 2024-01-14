Eastern KY resident found dead in house fire Sunday morning, officials say

Firefighters in Eastern Kentucky found one person dead when responding to a fatal residential fire on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The fire took place at a residence at Buckeye Branch in David, a small unincorporated community in Floyd County, according to Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, which responded to the call.

David Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the/ structure fire call, which came around 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to a social media post. The scene was cleared around noon.

Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson was on the scene and told news outlet, Mountain Top Media, that he could confirm at least one death.

Nelson was not immediately available for comment on Sunday afternoon.