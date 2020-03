Eastern Libya imposes curfew over pandemic

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 18 (Reuters) - The parallel administration controlling eastern Libya will impose a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., excluding security and emergency personnel, to stop any spread of the coronavirus, its interior ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Libya has not yet confirmed any cases of the virus, but both its internationally recognised government in Tripoli and the rival parallel administration in Benghazi have imposed tight restrictions on travel over the crisis. (Reporting By Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson)