Eastern Market CEO injured, wife dead after getting hit by car in Detroit

Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody and his wife, Vivian, were hit by a car at St. Aubin Street and Lafayette Street in Detroit while walking to dinner Friday night.

While Dan Carmody remains in stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital, awaiting surgery on his ankle later today, Vivian Carmody did not survive the crash, according to a news release from the Eastern Market.

“The Eastern Market family is deeply sorry for the Carmody family and will give our full support to Dan and his family through this incredibly sad and difficult time,” President Katy Trudeau said in the release.

Eastern Market Partnership CEO Dan Carmody, right, and his wife Vivian Carmody.

Detroit police took a suspect in the crash into custody at the scene, and are otherwise continuing an investigation into the incident.

Trudeau will serve as interim CEO as Dan Carmody heals from his injuries, with support of the Eastern Market Board of Directors and Board President Cindy Pasky.

Vivian Carmody had over 20 years of downtown development, brand identity, marketing and event management experience, including serving as executive director for the Berkley Downtown Development Authority from February 2017 to August 2018, according to the Carmody Consulting website and her LinkedIn profile.

Condolences can be sent to Eastern Market Partnership at admin@easternmarket.org.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Eastern Market CEO injured, wife dead after hit by car in Detroit