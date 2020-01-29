Eastern New Mexico Medical Center's Dr. Tom Wulf honored as Alteon Health Facility Medical Director of the Year

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Wulf, MD, Director of the Emergency Department at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, was recently selected as one of three 2019 Facility Medical Directors of the Year by Alteon Health, the industry-leading national medical group that has managed the hospital's Emergency Medicine program since 2011.

The award honors Medical Directors from across Alteon's 125 clinical sites who exhibited exemplary leadership and professionalism in 2019, mentoring their physicians and advanced practice providers while improving department performance. In nominating Wulf for the award David Farkas, MD, Alteon's Southeast Regional Medical Director, noted the long-time Eastern physician's focus on improving the flow of patients through the Emergency Department in order to maximize efficiency and provide patients with a better hospital experience. Under Wulf's leadership, the average patient who enters Eastern New Mexico Medical Center's Emergency Department now sees a doctor within just 12 minutes of arrival.

"Dr. Wulf is a leader in the Emergency Department, as well as the hospital and the community," Farkas said. "New Mexico is one of the most difficult markets for physician recruiting, and we now have a situation where physicians approach us looking to join Tom's team. He represents the best of what Alteon can be."

Wulf was one of three awardees selected by a panel of clinicians from Alteon's Executive Leadership Team. Trisha Anest, MD, MPH, FACEP, Director of Emergency Medicine at Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Virginia, was honored as Facility Medical Director of the Year for Alteon's Southern Division. Frank Kelley, MD, Director of Hospital Medicine at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio, was selected for the Hospital Medicine Division.

"This award belongs to my team of dedicated physicians and advanced practice providers," said Wulf, who has led Eastern's Emergency Department since 2017.

Wulf has been passionately committed to life-saving throughout his career. He served as a pararescuer in the U.S. Air Force after high school and went on to work as a flight paramedic, paramedic instructor and EMT coordinator before earning his medical degree from Central American Health Science University in 2003. In addition to his role as Medical Director of the Emergency Department, Wulf also serves on the Board of Directors at Eastern and has been elected by his peers as chief of the medical staff.

"There is always a smile and a kind word from this incredible physician," said Vincent Morra, President of Alteon's Northern Division, when presenting the award to Wulf at the company's National Leadership Summit in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 16. "His staff enjoys his fun-loving, compassionate wisdom and amazing patient care."

