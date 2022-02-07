Eastern Michigan to enter mediation in sex assault lawsuits

Eastern Michigan University has agreed to enter mediation with those suing it in federal Title IX lawsuits amid reports of a series of sexual assaults at the school.

The school and an attorney for the 23 women and one man suing it confirmed they plan to meet amid the two ongoing lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. District Judge Linda V. Parker had asked EMU to report its stance on mediation by Feb. 3, according to online court records.

"The court discussed with the parties the option of engaging in a round of mediation with plaintiffs at this stage, and we have agreed to participate," Vice President of Communications Walter Kraft said in an email. "As yet we have no information on the timing of such a process."

Todd Flood, attorney for the 24 individuals suing EMU, two fraternities and a sorority, also confirmed the mediation.

The lawsuits accuse EMU and its Title IX office of turning a blind eye to sexual assaults and covering them up, which the school has vehemently denied.

It also levies accusations at Greek Life entities that housed several men referenced in the lawsuits, a number of whom also face criminal charges. One fraternity, Delta Tau Delta, reached a settlement in December. Details of the settlement have not been divulged. Three other Greek entities remain named in the lawsuit, and at least two have filed responses fighting the claims in the lawsuits.

The lawsuits come amid a Detroit Free Press investigation into sex assaults reported at the school, and the criminal charges.

In its wake, the school has launched an audit of its Title IX office, launched numerous programs to quell sexual assaults at the school, including mandatory Title IX training, and launched reviews of two fraternities.

During the process in the fall, Alpha Sigma Phi chose to leave school oversight, but remain intact in Ypsilanti, citing concerns with a "kangaroo court;" the school said the fraternity didn't wish to participate or adhere to protocol.

Students protested in front of the fraternity and sorority houses in October and two individuals suing the school confronted the Board of Regents at a meeting in December.

